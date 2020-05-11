Proposed gold mine continuing Beaconsfield’s culture of mining

news, local-news,

The image of Beaconsfield as a destination for gold mining history – carefully crafted since the disaster of 2006 – will be further enhanced when mining continues, the municipality’s mayor says. Activity ceased in mid-2012 when former owner BCD Resources announced it was closing the mine due to the low value of gold and safety issues, which left some in the community shocked. This included former West Tamar mayor Barry Easther, who in 2011 said: “I didn’t think 2012 would be the year it would close … it came as a shock”. IN OTHER NEWS: West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said, in hindsight, it was a gradual closure which gave the community time to accept its fate. “The impact probably wasn’t as severe as people thought it might’ve been primarily,” she said. “The gradual closing down of the business when it finally closed didn’t have that much of an impact – I think people were resigned to the fact that the mine wasn’t going to operate anymore.” In 2020, the mine has new owners in NQ Minerals, which plans to reopen the mine later this year with an estimated $1.26 billion worth of gold remaining under the surface. Gold value has increased to about $84 per gram, as of May. Cr Holmdahl said mining technology had improved in recent years, allowing for deeper mining to be conducted safely. In the mine’s absence, Beaconsfield’s mining history has been an attraction largely due to the Mine and Heritage Centre, which attracts about 45,000 visitors annually. “[The Mine and Heritage Centre] has become the economic driver for this part of the municipality,” she said. News of the potential value of the gold beneath Beaconsfield comes at the 14-year anniversary of the mine collapse in 2006, which killed miner Larry Knight and trapped colleagues Todd Russell and Brant Webb for two weeks. “I think what happened 14 years ago really burned into the psyche of every Australian, the way it evolved, you couldn’t help but be swept up by what was happening,” Cr Holmdahl said. “I think the Heritage Centre has certainly kept that foremost in people’s minds and I think that’s indicative of the people we get visiting annually.” Cr Holmdahl said news of the mine’s imminent development was a welcomed announcement for Beaconsfield. She said the council anticipated to meet with NQ Mineral chairman David Lenigas when he’s next in Tasmania to find out more. According to Mr Lenigas the mine would require more than 100 workers, 90 per cent of whom could be local.

