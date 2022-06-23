Propulsion Québec unveils three programs to support and develop Quebec's electric and smart transportation industry

MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – Propulsion Québec, the cluster for electric and smart transportation (EST), has partnered with the Government of Canada to establish three programs that will grow and develop the EST industry. The programs cement Propulsion Québec’s position as a key player in accelerating transportation electrification, supporting businesses in the transition to EST, and greening Quebec’s economy.

CHARGE+

Through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Natural Resources Canada has provided $4 million in funding to Propulsion Québec to develop the Recharge+ program, for the installation of up to 680 Level 2 charging stations in Quebec. The program will enable Propulsion Québec to provide funding for members, major private-sector partners, and public-sector organizations in Quebec to acquire and install charging infrastructure for light-duty fleets, workplaces, and public areas. Eligible businesses could receive between $5,000 and $50,000 in financial contributions per infrastructure. Learn more about Recharge+.

“We’re making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Quebec, will put more Canadians in the driver’s seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals.” The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

“Innovation is at the heart of our government’s priorities, and we are proud to support the green transition in businesses and organizations. By focusing on innovative projects such as the electrification of our transportation, and by promoting the adoption of cleaner energy processes, we are investing in the well-being of future generations. And by helping small and medium-sized businesses become more innovative and competitive, and by supporting innovation in the development of greener technologies and products, we are setting the stage for the jobs of tomorrow,” said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) has made a non-repayable contribution of $2.2 million in funding to Propulsion Québec to establish two programs: Transition+ and Defence and Security.

TRANSITION+

Through Transition+, the EST cluster will support traditional supply chain providers in adapting their services and products: they will receive a comprehensive assessment of their services and help to develop marketing and funding plans. Eligible businesses could receive up to $58,100 in non-repayable support. Learn more about Transition+.

DEFENCE AND SECURITY

The Defence and Security (D&S) Program is the first phase of a project that will eventually enable Propulsion Québec members to develop services and products for the D&S market in order to transition these specialized vehicles and infrastructure to EST. The D&S sector is highly complex, and specialized external resources will help Propulsion Québec identify roadblocks and hurdles to positioning EST in public procurement projects.

“Our government has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies, a priority in our economic recovery plan. By helping SMEs in the transportation sector adopt electric technologies, and thus become more innovative and competitive, we are helping to develop a better value proposition for tomorrow’s transportation market. I thank Propulsion Québec for being so central to Quebec’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight the devastating effects of climate change,” stated a delighted Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

“All three of these programs are directly aligned with the initiatives in Ambition TEI 2030, our industry-wide policy that will put Quebec at the forefront of EST, especially when it comes to funding and electric transition. I would like to thank Natural Resources Canada and Canada Economic Development for their trust and support. Our governments are playing a key role in developing the huge potential of Quebec’s EST industry.” – Sarah Houde, CEO, Propulsion Québec

About Propulsion Québec

Quebec’s electric and smart transportation cluster rallies key industry players around collaborative projects designed to put Quebec at the forefront of electric and smart transportation development and deployment, all for the benefit of Quebec’s economy and the environment. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 260 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), ATTRIX, Desjardins Group, Fasken, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Hydro-Québec, and Québecor.

@PropulsionQC

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/propulsion-quebec

SOURCE Propulsion Québec