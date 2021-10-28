Protect your data from hackers with a discounted subscription to this powerful VPN

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: A two-year subscription to IPVanish VPN is on sale for £50.82 as of Oct. 27, saving you 73% on list price.

You don’t have to be a famous celebrity to need high-quality protection on the internet. Anyone can open credit cards in your name if they have your personal info and no one checks hackers when they start applying for them. But with the right VPN, you can take your personal security matters into your own hands and stay protected no matter what WiFi network you’re on.

With IPVanish VPN, you can protect the whole family on the web. This two-year subscription works as a user-friendly app that you can install on all of the devices your family uses. It lets you access all websites and media without restrictions, and stops ISPs from interfering with your connection in the process. No matter what you do on the internet — whether it’s streaming, messaging, or file-sharing — IPVanish will encrypt all of the information you receive and send out into the ether. All the while, it keeps your personal IP address concealed from potential hackers or anyone who shouldn’t have access to your information.

Purchasing this two-year subscription gets you lightning-fast speed, zero traffic logs, access to censored apps and websites, and 24/7 customer support, should anything come up. You’ll also get automatic encryption for all of your files and websites. This VPN spans 40,000 plus IPs on over 1,900 VPN servers in over 75 locations, so you know you’ll have top-grade coverage and protection, no matter where you are.

Normally, two years of IPVanish VPN, which boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store, retails for £190. But for a limited time, you can slash 73% off of the original price and get more secure web browsing today for just £50.82.

Editor’s Note: IPVanish is owned by J2 Global, the parent company of Ziff Davis, Mashable’s publisher. Any J2 products featured on Mashable are covered independently by our editorial team.