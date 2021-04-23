Protect your online privacy for free with this seriously secure VPN

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: ProtonVPN is available for free, or you can save 20% on a one-year subscription to a paid plan as of April 22.

There are a few free VPNs out there, but these generally come with a lot of limitations that make using them pretty unbearable. ProtonVPN’s free version is not perfect, but it’s certainly better than most.

ProtonVPN’s free plan provides a single secure connection, with medium speeds, access to servers in three countries, and a strict no-logging policy. It doesn’t include access to the most advanced security features, but you can always upgrade if you’re impressed.

If you do choose to upgrade, all one-year subscriptions to paid plans are on sale for 20% off as of April 22. These plans include things like P2P filesharing/BitTorrent support, adblockers, and streaming-friendly features. Not everyone will require this sort of thing, but it’s nice to have the option to upgrade.

All plans come with a generous 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can still recover your cash if you’re not totally satisfied with ProtonVPN.

