Protect your privacy with a discounted subscription to this powerful VPN

We’re going to go ahead and assume that you’ve got a lot of sensitive information out there online, and you probably want that information to remain private, right?

If you’re looking to safeguard all of your sensitive information and hide your identity, you should consider investing in a VPN. These security services create an encrypted tunnel through which your online traffic flows, meaning that nobody that see or share your information.

Private Internet Access is one of the most powerful VPN providers, with an absolutely massive network of servers located all around the world. It’s also one of the best options for bypassing content restrictions and unlocking streaming sites like Netflix and Prime Video.

A two-year subscription to Private Internet Access is on sale for £2.19 per month as of June 27, saving you 78% on list price. This plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and an extra two months for free.

