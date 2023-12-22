Protectt.ai Wins Prestigious 'Security Product Company of the Year' Award at Data Security Council of India's Annual Information Security Summit 2023

Protectt.ai Secures Top Honor reinforcing Leadership in Mobile App Security in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Protectt.ai, a leading Mobile Threat Defence company has been announced as the winner of the ‘Security Product Company of the Year’ at the eighteenth edition of the Annual Information Security Summit 2023 (AISS) organized by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI). The company clinched this award in the highly competitive ‘Product of the Year’ category, solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer in the realm of mobile app security.

Protectt.ai offers an Innovative Mobile App Security platform to safeguard Mobile Apps from ever-evolving mobile cyber threats & frauds. Protectt.ai is committed to protect sensitive Mobile Apps with its advanced Mobile App Security platform with Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP) capabilities and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) features. The solution is easily scalable and fast to implement.

Protectt.ai is focused to empower organisations with Mobile App Security Platform providing real-time protection with greater agility, faster go-to-market, scalable & easy deployment solution. Protectt.ai also actively working to create consumer awareness through its Mobile App Security Awareness and Fraud Control Programs, is contributing towards Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat in the field of Mobile Threat Defence.

The AISS 2023, held on December 19th, 20th & 21st 2023 showcased a diverse array of discussions and presentations aimed at addressing contemporary challenges in information security. Protectt.ai actively participated in the event, contributing significantly to discussions on crucial topics such as Cloud Native App Security, Mobile Appsec, DevSecOp Automation, SBOM with Run Time Intelligence, and a Fireside Chat on ‘Winning Customer Trust with Agile Mobile App Security – Protecting Identities, APIs & Fraud Controls.’

Vinayak Godse, CEO of DSCI, expressed his commendation for Protectt.ai, stating, “The Security Product Company of the Year is a testament to Protectt.ai’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the dynamic landscape of mobile threat defense. At the AISS 2023, amidst discussions on the forefront of cybersecurity, Protectt.ai’s dedication stood out. This accolade underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering robust solutions that effectively safeguard critical corporate mobile applications against evolving threats and frauds.”

Manish Mimani, Founder & CEO at Protectt.ai, added, “Winning the Security Product Company of the Year is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of mobile threat defense. This achievement reinforces our dedication to providing robust solutions for safeguarding critical corporate mobile applications against evolving threats and frauds. This recognition underscores our role as a trusted and reliable mobile app security partner for organisations seeking robust solutions in an increasingly complex threat landscape. It inspires us to persist in crafting innovative solutions for unparalleled protection in today’s dynamic Mobile App Threat landscape.“

About Protectt.ai

Protectt.ai is a Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) cyber-security organization offering the next generation Mobile App, Device & Transaction security solution driven by deep tech. With its primary focus on creating Mobile App Security Platform, for organizations to secure their Mobile apps, Protectt.ai enables Organizations to deploy a robust Mobile Security Framework on a cloud-based model that empowers you with greater agility, faster go-to-market, scalable & easy deployment. Protectt.ai has established offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Chennai. Additionally, they have an innovation center where a team of dedicated product and cybersecurity experts work relentlessly to address complex mobile cybersecurity challenges. This helps organizations understand their Mobile App security posture and improve their overall Mobile App security threat landscape strategy.

Website: Mobile App Security | Mobile Threat Defense | Protectt.ai

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/protectt-ai-labs-pvt-ltd/mycompany/

About DSCI:

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a premier industry body on data protection in India, setup by nasscom, committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure, and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy. DSCI brings together governments and their agencies, industry sectors including IT-BPM, BFSI, Telecom, industry associations, data protection authorities and think tanks for public advocacy, thought leadership, capacity building and outreach initiatives.

Website: Annual Information Security Summit 2023 | 19-21, December 2023 (dsci.in)

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-security-council-of-india/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307010/Protectt_ai_Logo.jpg

