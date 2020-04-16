PS4, exercise and growing vegetables: What Mrunal Thakur is doing during the lockdown

Mrunal Thakur is in no mood to sit back and relax in quarantine. She has been keeping herself busy prepping for her upcoming project. “I took some rest in the first two days of the lockdown. On the third day, I began working out. There’s a lot of work pending as far as my physique in Jersey is concerned,” she says.

Apart from reading and growing vegetables in her garden, she’s happy to have picked up a set of new skills. The actor excitedly shares, “I’ve booked myself for a free online braid course as I love the art of braiding. My brother is teaching me to play Fortnite, an online game, on PS4. He’s also helping me make music on machiner which is a music production controller where you can produce electronic music. I can’t wait to share my composition with the world.”

She believes that now is the time to be kind to each other. Talking about social responsibility, she elaborates, “I would want to request sellers to not hike the prices of essential commodities. I’m taking care of my staff. It would be great if we can donate funds and pay your staff in advance so that they can stock up groceries. As an individual, it’s responsibility to not spread false news about Covid-19.”

Ask Thakur about her biggest takeaway from the lockdown period and she says, “I realise that my mother has been working tirelessly throughout the year without complaining even once. I’m also realising the importance of taking care of my mental health. I make sure that I’ve lots of water with a pinch of turmeric powder in it as it boosts immunity.”

She believes that care needs to be taken so that isolation doesn’t take a toll on one’s mental health. “Social distancing doesn’t equate to emotional distancing. I’ve been seeing Instagram stories of people where they’re spending the entire day watching shows on OTT platforms. But I would urge everyone to talk to their families because it always helps. We need to stop cribbing because we’re in a much better space many others,” she signs off.

