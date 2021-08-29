PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles restocked yet again at Walmart

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Walmart has announced that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are going to be restocked online Wednesday, Aug. 25. Starting at 6 pm P.T./9 pm E.T., the consoles will get a small restock every ten minutes through the hour, ending at 7 pm P.T./10 pm E.T. The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite limited edition bundle will also be available for pre-order starting at 5:30 pm P.T./8:30 pm E.T.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been basically impossible to get for almost a year now, thanks to a microchip shortage and annoying bots. The result has been a hectic, everyone-for-themselves race to snag one whenever they go back in stock — but thankfully, restocks of the coveted consoles are becoming more and more frequent as time goes on.

Though it’ll still be a toss-up if you end up getting one or not, Walmart has announced that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are going to be restocked online yet again on Wednesday, August 25. Starting at 6 pm P.T./9 pm E.T., the consoles will get a small, staggered restock every ten minutes through the hour, with 7 pm P.T./10 pm E.T. being the end of the restock window. And this time around, you’ll even have the opportunity to pre-order the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle starting at 5:30 pm P.T./8:30 pm E.T.

So, we’ll leave you to it. Links for each console being restocked are below.

