PSA: Grab Suspends GrabHitch Rides In S’pore From 7 April

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Singapore surge, a new set of ‘circuit breaker’ measures are being implemented from 7 April to 4 May.

Along with closures of schools, non-essential businesses, and dine-in areas at restaurants, people are highly encouraged to avoid going out unnecessarily.

To reduce the risk of exposure between drivers and passengers, Grab has announced that it will suspend the GrabHitch service starting 7 April.

Previously, Grab also suspended its GrabShare service when the coronavirus was emerging in Singapore in February.

However, the rest of its transport, food delivery and parcel delivery services will continue to remain available.

In addition, Grab urges customers to opt for contactless deliveries, where they can instruct their GrabFood, GrabMart or GrabExpress delivery partners to leave the item at the doorstep.

