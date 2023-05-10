PSB Academy's STEM Conference 2023 — Driving Sustainability in STEM

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PSB Academy, a leading education institution in Singapore, has announced the STEM Conference 2023 — Driving Sustainability in STEM. Taking place on May 30th 2023, at its new STEM Wing, the conference will bring together experts from various fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to discuss the latest developments and innovations in these areas.

The main focus of the conference will be on sustainability and how it can be incorporated into the higher-learning education curriculums and the work of STEM professionals.

The conference will feature a panel discussion with distinguished speakers, including Dr. Charles Ong, Dean, and Head of School of Health and Life Sciences at PSB Academy; Professor Zee Upton, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research and Innovation at the University of Newcastle, Australia; and Mr. Dalson Chung, President of The Institution of Engineers Singapore and Director of the National Environment Agency.

The panellists will share their experiences and insights on sustainability in STEM, and there will be a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for participants to engage in meaningful discussions with the panellists.

Sustainability Key Factor in Curriculum

PSB Academy has recently reviewed its graduate attributes, and sustainability has been identified as an important component to be included in its curriculum. PSB Academy wants to ensure that its graduates develop strong social awareness and responsibility and adopt an innovative mindset to implement sustainable solutions. The inclusion of sustainability in PSB Academy’s curriculum will enable its graduates to make a positive impact in their communities and in the world.

PSB Academy is committed to driving sustainability in STEM by inculcating sustainability as a core value among its students. The Academy understands the importance of sustainability and the impact of STEM on our planet. Through industry partnerships, PSB Academy is able to provide students with real-world sustainability challenges, enabling them to apply their knowledge in addressing environmental problems.

The Academy is committed to driving sustainability in STEM through various initiatives such as inculcating sustainability as a core value, leveraging industry partnerships, technological innovations, and infusing sustainability-relevant content into the curriculum. Through these initiatives, PSB Academy is equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge to address real-world sustainability problems, thereby creating a more sustainable future for all.

In addition, PSB Academy is encouraging students to undertake literature research projects on sustainability. By doing so, students are able to deepen their understanding of sustainability and develop critical thinking skills. Furthermore, these projects enable students to explore sustainability challenges from a life science perspective, thereby providing a unique perspective on the issue.

New Dedicated STEM Wing

PSB Academy is proud to organise the STEM Conference 2023 – Driving Sustainability in STEM, which highlights its commitment to sustainability and its focus on developing STEM professionals who can contribute to a sustainable future.

PSB Academy has partnered with Channel NewsAsia for this conference. The media is invited to cover the event and contribute to the important discussions on sustainability in STEM.

About PSB Academy

As one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions with almost 60-years heritage of producing industry-ready graduates, PSB Academy is committed to defining our identity as “Asia’s Future Academy”. Established in 1964, we started under Singapore’s Economic Development Board and later Productivity and Standards Board to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Singapore’s workforce. With an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy, PSB Academy provides quality education to shape and nurture future-ready graduates with the necessary skills and tools to stay relevant in a digitally driven economy.

Our newly launched STEM Wing — an expansion of our City Campus, is an innovation hothouse equipped with high-tech and industry-approved labs and facilities, aimed to bolster STEM education for students. Our learning spaces in the heart of the city connect students globally through a collaborative learning and networking environment that enables them to be Future Makers—active innovators and contributors to society.

With a strong network of industry partners to prepare our students for the workforce, PSB Academy today hosts over 16,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with its slate of certificates, diplomas, degrees, and short courses.

