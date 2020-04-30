PSG awarded Ligue 1 title after French football season declared over



PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate a goal. (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were declared Ligue 1 champions after France’s football league declared the 2019-20 season over on Thursday. PSG led second-place Marseille by 12 points having played one game less.

“There is no ambiguity about this declaration. We needed to make a final decision about this season. We acknowledge that the 2019-20 season is over,” said LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour, in a conference call with reporters.

Meanwhile, Marseille earned a direct qualification to the Champions League while third-place Rennes will enter the qualifying rounds and fourth-place Lille will feature in the Europa League.

The top two divisions in French soccer had 10 rounds of matches left to play.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi dedicated the title to the “healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration.”

The development also saw bottom-placed Toulouse and 19th-place Amiens being relegated to the second tier. While second-division leader Lorient and second-place Lens were promoted.

📈📉 The final league table, as determined by a points-per-match basis: pic.twitter.com/7q8np75npW — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 30, 2020

The relegation-promotion playoff between the team in 18th place in the first division and the team in third in the second division was scrapped.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé finished as the top scorer for the second straight season, although this time he is tied with Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder with 18 goals. PSG winger Ángel Di María had the most assists with 14, ahead of Monaco forward Islam Slimani with eight.

Both PSG and Lyon are still alive in the Champions League with the Ligue 1 winners already through to the last-eight. Lyon, on the other hand have a 1-0 advantage, and will play Italian giants Juventus in their final round-of-16 fixture. However, it remains unclear whether the Champions League will be completed and where games involving French teams would be played if it does resume.

