PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update: Miramar 2.0, P90 SMG, Scoped Win94 and More

We are approaching the last week of PUBG Mobile season 12, and you know what that means. A new update is just around the corner and while a bunch of leaks are already dropping, we have a big list of all the features that can be expected with the next 0.18.0 update. Now mind you, these are referred from some of the beta updates from the global as well as the Chinese version of the game.

Apart from the new 0.18.0 update, we are also expecting the next season to arrive sooner than later. According to leaked information, the next season is going to be titled ‘Toy Playground.’ Read more about it over here.

Coming back to the leaked information on update 0.18.0, if the video posted by YouTuber Rey Lagarto is correct, then we can see some well-needed additions to the game. Some of them include a new SMG, updates for the Miramar map and more.

Scoped Winchester 94

We’ve seen the leaks in the past, and the PC version of PUBG has already got this feature. The Winchester or the Win94 will be getting a built-in scope with the upcoming update. This will be a 2.7x scope making the gun a bit more versatile allowing players to use it as a mid-range sniper.

P90 SMG

If this new weapon is added to the game, it is definitely going to be everyone’s favorite SMG (sub-machine gun). The P90 can take up to 50 bullets in a single clip and seems to offer a higher bullet rate to kill enemies faster. It takes 9mm ammo but seems to have a limited range. As for attachments, this gun will support muzzles, sights, and foregrips.

Miramar 2.0

The desert map of Miramar is going to get some new additions and changes. First up there are various areas on the map that will have abandoned parts of a race track. You can take your vehicles for a spin through the remains which include some ramps and pathways. There are also some new areas on the map including a new water town that could be called Oasis. Then there is a new city and a Ruins area on the map for you to explore as well.

The Mirado is one of the best vehicles on the map, and if you are lucky, you could drive a golden version with the new update. The map is also getting new vending machines that would dispense consumables including energy drinks and painkillers.

Jungle Mode

A new mode is expected to arrive on the jungle map of Sanhok. Now the details about this mode are very limited but from what we can see, players will be able to float around using hot-air balloons. One would have to maintain the heat in the balloon and players will be able to jump out using a parachute.

Safety Scramble Mode

Yet another special mode, this is not going to be for the faint-hearted. The Safely Scramble mode is going to have a regular blue zone and an additional blue-purple zone inside the safe mode. The description says: A blue-purple circular zone will appear in the white safe zone. Players will lose health while in the blue-purple zone. Another guideline says: The blue-purple circular zone is the safe zone in the next phase. Basically you would have to be quick and keep a lot of meds to survive through the game.

Heavy and Light Sandstorm

This is going to be exclusive to Miramar yet again and will probably be available for a limited period. The entire map will be covered with a sandstorm so visibility would be limited. There will also be certain areas on the map that will have heavy sandstorms where visibility is going to be extremely limited, so much so that it would be difficult to see enemies sitting in the next room. There will be special loot crates in these storms. This special mode does look impressive and will require a lot of power so this mode should work best on high-end phones.

Others

Smaller changes expected to arrive with the new update includes the option of auto equipping scopes to your guns, new and improved bullet marks, and the ability to copy your control layout from FPP to TPP and vice versa. Lastly, a canted sight might be added to the game which will be additional scope for your gun. The canted sight is a basic scope similar to the red dot.