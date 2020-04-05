PUBG Mobile 7 Days of #StayHome Challenge: Win UC, Rare Outfits, Classic Coupons and More

PUBG Mobile has announced a special event for its players in India dealing with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. According to the company, the special event is set to ‘enhance the whole experience’ with some fresh challenges. The ‘7 Days of #StayHome’ event begins today (April 6) where PUBG Mobile is hosting a series of contests on its India social media platforms and will also be sharing humorous PUBG Mobile content to bring together the community and engage while staying at home.

Spanning over the next seven days, the event will offer fans new tasks every day which will test their skills and luck. The community-driven event will include activities for fans and players like drawing their favourite image on pans, sharing experiences, and so on. This week’s activities will conclude into a community match, giving users the opportunity to fight for 17000 UC. To participate and learn more about the PUBG Mobile’s 7 Days of #StayHome challenge, users need to keep a vigilant eye on PUBG Mobile India’s social media handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

There are also some special rewards as part of the on-going 2nd-anniversary celebrations. Players can complete classic mode daily missions to acquire controllers, which in turn can be redeemed for new in-game prizes. Once redeemed, users have the possibility to receive rewards such as RP Mission Cards, the Snowboard Set, Supply Crate Coupons and more.

During the event period, players also get a chance to win additional UC from Lucky Crates for purchase of any amount of UC.

-Mission 1: Purchase any UC and you get one Lucky crate containing guaranteed 10UC extra

-Mission 2: Purchase at least 60UC and get two Lucky Crates containing guaranteed 60UC extra and up to 150UC extra free

Additionally, there will be discounts on outfits from April 10th to April 19th. The first purchase gets 30% off, the 2nd purchase gets 50% off and the third purchase gets 70% off.