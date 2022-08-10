PUBG Mobile Battle Arena Season 4 Is Back With a Prize Pool of 100 Juta Rupiah Supported by NFT Game, CryptoBlades

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia’s biggest PUBG Mobile tournament is coming back. After the last season’s tournament was successfully held, now PUBG Mobile Battle Arena (PMBA) season 4, organized together by Bountie Hunter and RYN Organize, is here starting from 18 June 2022. PMBA has held a total of 3 tournament seasons in the past 2 years. The esports game that will be competed in PMBA is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Tencent, PUBG Mobile.

PMBA is back with a new name formerly known as PUBG Mobile Indonesia League (PMIL). This is because Tencent wants to continue to support PMBA as a prestigious PUBG Mobile tournament in Indonesia without having to confuse fans with the officiality of this tournament, in other words, PMBA is not an Official Tournament from Tencent, but still gets special permission.

This tournament is held with the aim of bringing gamers to a higher level and bigger dreams. As following the tradition from the previous season, PMBA players will compete with professional PUBG Mobile players and famous KOL along in the event, most importantly it will be broadcasted live through YouTube and Vidio.com of PUBG Mobile Battle Arena, witnessed by famous role and gamers of PUBG Mobile, and covered by the top 10 Gaming, Mass, and Crypto Media in Indonesia.

“We are grateful to announce that we are organizing the 4th season of PMBA with bigger prizes and exposure. We are also honored to have CryptoBlades as our main sponsor which will help make this event successful. We hope that players will have great experiences when reaching to be the champion.” said Nicholas Leonardo Boentoro as Co-Founder of PMBA

Schedule and What’s New in PMBA Season 4

PMBA Season 4 has been running from 18 June 2022 until today on 10 August 2022, PMBA Season 4 Super League has started from 8-17 August 2022 which will then proceed to the Grand Final round on 7-9 September 2022.

PMBA Season 4 has Invited 20 teams that will participate in the Super League, including Geek Fam, GPBR, Flying Horse, BOOM Esports, Six Nine Esports, GPX, TRB Esports, Grimz, Alter Ego Limax, DG Esports, JM Esports, ARF Team, NFT Esports, Dewa United, Icon 4S, Myron Esports, ONIC Esports, Voin Esports, Exog Batosai, and NTP Team. Not only that, PMBA Season 4 this time will be enlivened by several well-known influencers such as Bangpen, Skyskuy, miminhelmet, Pablo, Mas Anang, Montana, and Matthew.

Although the game that will be competed in PMBA Season 4 is only PUBG Mobile, there will be quests and mini-event games from CryptoBlades to jazz up the moment. The prizes that will be distributed in PMBA Season 4 are also compelling, with a total of 100 million rupiahs and a box of PMBA merchandise consisting of a tumbler, lanyard, PMBA hoodie, and any other enticing gifts.

PMBA Season 4 takes place and is organized together by Bountie Hunter and RYN Organizer. Bountie Hunter helps gamers find the next gaming and metaverse gem to discover and invest in crypto gaming. As a connecting bridge between traditional online gaming and web3 games, Bountie Hunter and PMBA are being supported by the most well-known NFT GameFi and one of the winners in Binance’s Most Valuable Builder (MVB) II program, CryptoBlades.

“I’m thrilled I have the opportunity to do the collaborative project with PMBA and have the terrific sponsors that we work with one of the winners in Binance’s Most Valuable Builder (MVB) II program, CryptoBlades. This will eventually help the esports in order to discover more about the supremacy of Web3 games,” said Desmond Tan as

CryptoBlades is an NFT PlayToEarn (P2E) roleplaying game built on the BNB, Polygon, OKC, Heco, Avalanche, and Aurora Smart Chains which will act as an exclusive sponsor for PMBA Season 4. In hopes, it can enter the Indonesian esports gaming market to help web2 gamers in discovering more and bring to public attention about web3 games.

“I’m proud to partner with organizations that place an emphasis on and share my interest in giving back to the community. PMBA and Bountie Hunter have a rich history of doing this through its prestigious tournament and the extensive gamer potential development programs,” said Philip Devine as CryptoBlades CEO.

All PMBA S4 matches are broadcast live on the YouTube channel and Vidio.com PUBG Mobile Battle Arena .

For further information about this event, check out our Website, Discord, and Instagram .

SOURCE Bountie Hunter