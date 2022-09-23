Publiseer Partners With Romania’s Citeste.ro 

The digital distribution company, Publiseer, has begun distributing books of its authors to an additional store, Citeste.ro, which is a subsidiary of Voxa, a Romanian subscription mobile reading app for ebooks and audiobooks.

In November 2021, Publiseer began distributing its books to Voxa, and is adding Citeste.ro to its long list of bookstore partners.

This means that all the books that Publiseer has distributed since its inception in August 2017, will also be sent to Citeste.ro, which uses the same financial terms as Voxa.

“The difference between Voxa and Citeste is that Voxa caters to individuals, while Citeste caters to institutions. However, they have the same financial terms,” says Chidi Nwaogu, one of the founders of Publiseer.

“Citeste was born at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its mission is to help students and teachers access educational books, both for school and for entertainment purposes.”

As of writing, Citeste.ro offers over 20,000 book titles from some of the biggest book publishers in the world, including Macmillian, Harvard University Press, and Oxford University Press. It also offers titles from other renowned publishers like Dorling Kindersley, Disney, and National Geographic. Initially offering titles in Romania, Citeste.ro is now offering titles in English as well.

Publiseer is a digital platform that helps independent and underserved African writers, musicians, filmmakers, and video game developers, typically those from low-income and disadvantaged communities, to earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works.

Publiseer achieves this by helping them distribute, protect, promote and monetize their creative works worldwide, at no charge, with just a single click, and the digital platform shares in the revenue it generates for these creators, which in turn goes back into helping more creators in Africa.

So far, Publiseer has helped over 8,000 African creators, to distribute over 15,000 digital content, thus earning over $338,000 in revenue from nearly 80 million in downloads and streams since its inception in August 2017.

