Publishing market size to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026: Rise in the number of indie and self-published authors to be a leading trend – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global publishing market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22%. APAC will account for 63% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Publishing market – Five forces

The global publishing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter’s five forces model – Buy the report!

Publishing market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Publishing market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (traditional and digital).

The traditional segment will account for a significant share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Traditional print newspapers are a major source of revenue for news publishers. Newspaper publishers use various business models to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In the paid model, revenue is generated from newspaper circulation and advertising. The marketing model refers to performance-based or reach-based revenue. The classified ad model depends on the sales of classified ads. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global publishing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global publishing market.

APAC will account for 63% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. China is a key contributor to the publishing market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of technology in the education sector, especially in emerging economies such as India and China , will drive the publishing market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Publishing market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing impact of e-books is driving the market growth.

Content publishing has become easier with the emergence of e-books.

The popularity of e-books has increased significantly in the last few years, which has increased the adoption of specialized e-reading devices such as iPad and Kindle.

It is easier to publish books in a digital format when compared to printing.

This, in turn, will increase the demand for publishing of e-books during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors is a key trend in the market.

Self-publishing enables indie authors to eliminate the risk of losing their rights and control of their books to traditional publishers.

In self-publishing, authors can earn 60%-80% of their books’ listed price as royalty.

The rise in the number of indie and self-published authors will increase the number of self-published titles.

These factors will support the publishing market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The low revenue from newspapers and traditional book publishing is challenging the market growth.

The drop in the number of classified advertising has led to a decline in advertising revenue for print newspapers.

Budget constraints in academic institutes have led to a decline in subscription renewals, especially in Europe .

. The corporate and advertising sectors have also reduced spending, which has decreased the demand for and sales of books and journals.

The growing popularity of handheld and lightweight electronic devices such as Kindle is also a threat to the popularity of traditional publishing.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this publishing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the publishing market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the publishing market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of publishing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rotogravure printing machine market size is expected to increase by USD 339.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.1%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (automatic rotogravure printing machine and manual rotogravure printing machine) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The flexographic printing machine market size is expected to grow by USD 502.93 million from 2021 to 2026, with a progressing CAGR of 6.14%. The flexographic printing machine market has been broadly categorized into application (flexible packaging, print media, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 1.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cambridge University Press, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hachette Livre, John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, SANTILLANA GLOBAL SL, Scholastic Corp., Springer Nature Switzerland AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Platform – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Platform – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Traditional – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Traditional – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Traditional – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Traditional – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Traditional – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Digital – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Digital – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Digital – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 89: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Overview



Exhibit 90: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Business segments



Exhibit 91: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Key news



Exhibit 92: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA – Segment focus

10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 94: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 95: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG – Key offerings

10.5 Hachette Livre

Exhibit 97: Hachette Livre – Overview



Exhibit 98: Hachette Livre – Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Hachette Livre – Key news



Exhibit 100: Hachette Livre – Key offerings

10.6 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 101: McGraw Hill Education Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 102: McGraw Hill Education Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 103: McGraw Hill Education Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 104: McGraw Hill Education Inc. – Segment focus

10.7 News Corp.

Exhibit 105: News Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 106: News Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 107: News Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 108: News Corp. – Segment focus

10.8 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 109: Pearson Plc – Overview



Exhibit 110: Pearson Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 111: Pearson Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Pearson Plc – Segment focus

10.9 PLANETA CORPORACION Srl

Exhibit 113: PLANETA CORPORACION Srl – Overview



Exhibit 114: PLANETA CORPORACION Srl – Product / Service



Exhibit 115: PLANETA CORPORACION Srl – Key offerings

10.10 RELX Plc

Exhibit 116: RELX Plc – Overview



Exhibit 117: RELX Plc – Business segments



Exhibit 118: RELX Plc – Key offerings



Exhibit 119: RELX Plc – Segment focus

10.11 Scholastic Corp.

Exhibit 120: Scholastic Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 121: Scholastic Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 122: Scholastic Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Scholastic Corp. – Segment focus

10.12 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 124: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 125: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 126: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Thomson Reuters Corp. – Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/publishing-market

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/publishing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-19-2-billion-from-2021-to-2026-rise-in-the-number-of-indie-and-self-published-authors-to-be-a-leading-trend—-technavio-301749559.html

SOURCE Technavio