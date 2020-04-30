Pubs, gyms, shops and restaurants closed due to COVID-19 lockdown should be prepared to reopen 

Australian businesses forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic have been told to prepare to reopen imminently.

With the infection rate continuing to plummet, states and territories are starting to ease lockdown restrictions, signalling a slow return to normal life.

On Friday, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash called on retailers to create ‘COVID-safe workplaces,’ and be ready to safely welcome customers when the government gives the ‘green light’.

If they stick to proper health and safety protocols, pubs, shops, restaurants and gyms could be open in a matter of weeks in some states.

In the Northern Territory, which has had no new COVID-19 cases for three weeks, pubs are reopening on May 15.

It’ll likely be many months before the same happens in New South Wales and Victoria, which have had many more cases, but shops will soon open their doors.

A large number of shops in New South Wales are still closed (pictured, Sydney’s QVB on April 20) but have been told to prepare to reopen

‘As we know, the virus will still be with us but if we can control the spread of the virus, we can restart the economy,’ Ms Cash said on Sunrise.

‘‘Businesses need to examine – “what industry am I in?

‘”What restrictions are going to still be in place in my particular workplace, and do I have an action plan of best practice principles ready to go, so that when I get the green light I can open my doors”.’

It comes as Queensland starts to allow non-essential shopping.

Ms Cash said that in order for the retail, hospitality and fitness industries to get moving again, they need to ensure proper safety measures are in place.

The coronavirus lockdown has left shopping centres deserted as retailers temporarily close their doors (pictured, Westfield in Parramatta on April 1) but may soon reopen

This includes limiting the number of people in a venue at the same time, and encouraging shoppers to shop alone.

Scheduled deliveries to stop over-crowding have also been suggested, with the regular cleaning of heavily-touched areas also a top priority.

This includes door handles, lift buttons, hand rails and other objects which are frequently touched – and have been identified as a regular COVID-19 transmitter.

Stores and bars also need to use floor marking to remind customers to socially distance, leaving 1.5 metres between each person.

Businesses could also encourage customers to download the COVIDSafe contact tracing app.

The world-famous Opera Bar at Sydney’s Opera House is seen closed on March 23 (pictured) due to the coronavirus pandemic. But businesses have been told to prepare to reopen

The Bavarian bar at Manly Wharf is seen closed on March 25 (pictured) due to the coronavirus lockdown, but ministers hinted restrictions may soon be lifted

WHAT DOES MY BUSINESS NEED TO DO TO REOPEN SOON? Businesses are encouraged to create a ‘COVID-safe workplace’ to reopen. – Limit the number of people allowed in-store at any one time – Encourage customers to shop alone – Schedule deliveries to avoid crowding – Clean regularly-touched surfaces, such as door handles, lift buttons and hand rails – Use floor markings to remind customers to maintain a distance of 1.5m – Encourage customers to download the COVIDSafe contact tracing app

The call to arms come as some states start to lift restrictions, which have crippled the economy and made thousands unemployed.

Queenslanders and people in NSW will soon be allowed to shop for non-essential items, after millions of Australians spent weeks locked inside their homes.

On Thursday, the Northern Territory announced it would start easing restrictions – including reopening bars and pubs – following three consecutive weeks without a new case.

The ACT entirely eradicated the virus on Thursday with zero active cases, while there are just four in the NT and 14 in South Australia.

South Australia has not recorded a new case in eight days, nor has Queensland in four days – but the government is still not ready to reopen state borders.

‘Each workplace needs to look at its individual circumstances in what will be the new normal environment we live in,’ Minister Cash (pictured) said on Sunrise

Gyms across Australia have been told to prepare to reopen within weeks, but must bring in special cleaning measures (pictured, an empty Melbourne gym on March 23)

‘Each workplace has to look at individual circumstances in terms of how this the restrictions will apply and what will be the new environment we live in,’ Ms Cash continued.

‘If you look at the recent announcement by restaurants and cataracts, they are putting in place best practice principles based on the steps they need to take as the restaurant industry.

‘The fitness industry, they are looking at the ways they can reopen in a safe environment.

‘And for the office environment, accounting firms, law firms, again it will be different.

‘You need to ensure that when were are given the green light and we are restarting Australia, you are ready to go so we can all have confidence in our workplaces regardless of where we workplaces regardless of where we work.’

There have been 6,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia as of Friday morning, with the national death toll sitting at 93

This graph shows how active cases of coronavirus are dwindling while the number of recovered patients are growing

The coronavirus infection rate is continuing to fall across Australia, with no new cases confirmed in six states and territories on Thursday.

Despite the success, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned life would not return to a pre-virus normal for at least 18 months.

The ‘road out’ of the nationwide lockdown would likely first include easing restrictions dictating whether or not people can socialise outdoors.

In the Northern Territory, officials on Thursday released a comprehensive exit strategy detailing how they proposed to ease distancing laws without reintroducing the virus.

Outdoor weddings and funerals with unlimited guests will be allowed from Friday, while restaurants, cafes and bars will reopen from May 15.

A large group are seen enjoying the sun at McKenzies Beach on April 25 (pictured) which is still against the rules in NSW as it is neither exercise nor essential

Patrons will be able to enjoy a drink, but only with a meal.

From Saturday, playgrounds, pools and parks will re-open allowing people to use them as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay 1.5 metres apart.

Fishing, golf and tennis are all also allowed again, and open house inspections will begin on Saturday.

Galleries, museums, gyms and beauty parlours will also open then, but facials won’t be allowed until June 5.