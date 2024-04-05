PUDO Announces Resignation of COO

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ – PUDO Inc. (“PUDO” or the “Company”) (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF). The Board of PUDO today announces that Frank Coccia, Founder, President, COO of PUDO has resigned from the Company.

Richard Cooper, Chairman of the Board of PUDO stated, “While we are saddened to see Frank leave the Company that he created, we are excited about the opportunities in front of PUDO. Last year we appointed Elliott Etheredge as CEO to assume leadership of the Company and we are confident in the management team’s ability to lead the Company forward and deliver excellent service to our customers and partners.”

PUDO CEO, Elliott Etheredge, further commented, “Over the last ten years, Frank and the team have built a solid platform to solve the complex logistical problem of e-commerce logistics. I am very encouraged by the recent progress we have made by expanding our network in the U.S. and adding an additional 290 PUDOpoints in Canada through our recent partnership with a very large Canadian office supply retailer. While Frank will be missed, the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us.”

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America’s only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,500 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO’s technology and possible future expansions of PUDO’s operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO’s ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “can”, “will”, “should”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management’s reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

