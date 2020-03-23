Puducherry cricket board opens dorm doors for coronavirus patients

The Cricket Association of Puducherry has decided to offer the dormitories in its cricket academy for the treatment and accommodation of Coronavirus patients. In a letter to Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, P Damodaran, former president of CAP and state cricket nominee for BCCI meetings, said that they would like to offer the services in this situation.

”We had built a dormitory for two cricket teams to stay comfortably i.e. 30 cricketers and dining, kitchen etc in our cricket campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry. We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 corona infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry,” Damodaran stated.

Puducherry has just one case of Coronavirus till now but multiple people have been quarantined.

The BCCI suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic.

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from March 29 to April 15.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.

