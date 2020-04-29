Pulkit Samrat flaunts his cooking skills to Kriti Kharbanda | Bollywood Life

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Actor Pulkit Samrat treated his actress-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to some prawns. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: “And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills.” Also Read – When Pulkit Samrat gave ‘tel malish’ to ladylove Kriti Kharbanda — watch video

Recently, Kriti shared a post where she could be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kriti Kharbanda felt paranoid about contracting COVID-19; this is how Pulkit Samrat helped her

Meanwhile Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a black and white picture of himself along with his dog — a husky. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better’, says Kriti Kharbanda

“Ek Dooje Ke Liye (for each other)” he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in “Taish”. Pulkit will next be seen in “Haathi Mere Saathi and “Taish”.

A few days ago, Kriti had a cough and cold and got worried thinking if it was a case of coronavirus.

She told Mumbai Mirror, “I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better.”

The coronavirus pandemic is giving sleepless nights to millions across the world. Everyone is thinking about how to counter the matter. In India the number of cases have crossed 31,000 while the number of deaths are more than 1000.

(With inputs from IANS)

