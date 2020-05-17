‘Pump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Reveal They’re Finally ‘Ready’ To Have A Baby

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz tease why a baby may be in their future sooner than later in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!

Vanderpump Rules stars and married couple Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33, and Tom Schwartz, 37, have babies on the brain! The couple are getting ready to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this coming August and from the sounds of it, they may not be celebrating alone! When asked if they are thinking about expanding their family this year, Tom said, “I think you might be right” to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m ready,” he keenly added, prompting Katie add an enthusiastic, “Yeah!”

Fans have watched the couple for 8 seasons share several ups and downs and two epic weddings! The first which took place on TV in August 2016 was officiated by former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, 59. News broke that Tom accidentally forgot to file proper paperwork, making their marriage not legally binding — whoops. The two tied the knot yet for the second time this season, heading to Sin City — a.k.a. Las Vegas — to make things official. With BFFs Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Tom Sandoval, 36, at the helm of the ceremonies, festivities went off without a hitch. Of course, the duo brought plenty of laughs with their costumes: Stassi dressed as a nun, while Sandoval brought his best Elvis Presley impression.

The second wedding helped usher in plenty of positives for the in-love couple, including a weight loss transformation for Katie! The former SUR staffer is looking and feeling better than ever after dropping a whopping 25 lbs., which she also knew was important before considering pregnancy. “Yeah, of course, it’s important,” Katie said in our May 15 chat. “Everything has to do with that because I mean, you want to be able to get your body in a good, healthy place and make sure that it’s working,” she also said.

Tom has been doing his best to keep up with Katie’s positivity, but it’s been difficult amidst the COVID-19 crisis. His West Hollywood restaurant TomTom remains closed due to California’s strict rules, and while he has plenty of extra time, being in the bedroom hasn’t been top-of-mind. “I haven’t felt sexy during quarantine,” Tom shared. “So we’ve been, we’ve been slacking on the baby making practice department. We’re ready. Little Baby Bubba!” he sweetly added.

Fans of Tom and Tom are encouraged to keep checking their social media accounts as they have been hard at work doing Cameo videos while social distancing. The duo are raising money for their restaurant employees who have lost their jobs during the global pandemic.