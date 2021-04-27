Pump up the patio with these awesome outdoor speakers

Whether you have a big backyard or a perfectly petite patio, relishing in the fresh air on a nice, warm day is an unbeatable treat when you can do so on your own home turf. Maybe you like to dine al fresco, splash around in the pool, or simply kick your feet up and relax in the sun. That’s all well and good, but there’s no doubt that there’s one simple, yet crucial element that could take your outdoor ambiance to the next level, and that’s music.

Sure, you could just blast your playlist from your smartphone’s speaker, but let’s be honest here. That sounds like utter crap.

If you’re really serious about your music, you’ll treat it with some respect and let it have the honor of being listened to on a set of quality speakers. That is, speakers that won’t muffle the sound, cut out at your favorite part of a song, or hiss, crackle, or pop their way through a playlist. And while finding a good pair of speakers is easy when building a sound system inside of your home, finding the same kind of high-quality audio for the outdoors can be tricky. You simply can’t use the same speakers for your living room as you do in your backyard. Not only can they not withstand the weather, but indoor speakers just aren’t built to carry audio in wide-open spaces.

But don’t worry, we’re here to help you find the best outdoor speakers for your space.

Do I need to mount my outdoor speakers?

First, let’s consider your outdoor music-listening habits. If you just want to listen to some songs now and then — like while you’re gardening or grilling your dinner — you could probably get away with a standard . But if you’re planning to host a bunch of barbecues or pool parties, or you plan to spend full days outdoors, you’re going to need a more serious speaker setup.

Mounting wired speakers around your outdoor living area is an ideal choice when you have the space to place them on walls or under decks. Often, these speakers are sold in pairs and have a stereo configuration with left and right inputs to help fill your space with more complex audio. The only downside is that they have a more limited range of projecting sound as they can only be tilted so far without literally hitting a wall.

If your outdoor space is further away from mountable opportunities, however, you could opt to hide your setup in your landscaping with some in-ground speakers instead. It will involve the careful burying of some wires, but it’s a great choice for dispersing audio more evenly as many ground-level speakers boast 360-degree sound.

The only caveat? Whichever option you choose for your outdoor listening, you’ll want to ensure that they are actually meant to be used outside.

Do my outdoor speakers need to be waterproof?

While on your search for speakers that are suitable for use outdoors, you’ll want to look out for keywords like ‘weatherproof,’ ‘waterproof,’ and ‘water-resistant.’ Most outdoor speakers will clearly let you know that all the electrical stuff is safely and securely housed inside a weather-resistant shell. This means it will be able to withstand the elements, including rain, snow, and extreme hot or cold temperatures.

However, keep in mind that if you’re looking for a completely waterproof, wired outdoor speaker, you’re simply not going to find one. While a high waterproof rating is a non-negotiable standard when choosing a , it is not normal to see such a rating on a mountable or in-ground outdoor speaker. This is due to the fact that they have wiring that needs to be protected, and a completely waterproof rating can only be given if a device can be completely submerged in water. That said, it’s totally normal for a wired outdoor speaker to simply be weather-resistant rather than waterproof. If you are concerned about wild weather where you live, you might opt to place your speakers under an awning or deck to offer them more protection.

Should I choose an outdoor wired speaker or an outdoor wireless speaker?

Since we’re talking about wires, you might be wondering if you even want to deal with wired speakers in the first place.

Wireless Bluetooth speakers are great and their portability makes them really convenient when you’re on the go, but if you’re just planning to post up at home for the majority of your outdoor music-listening time, it’s worth committing to a wired outdoor speaker system that’s likely to be more powerful, more dependable, and less susceptible to interference. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about recharging any devices or walking too far out of Bluetooth range with your streaming device. Those are some definite perks, especially when you’re throwing an all-day, all-night party and want to walk around and mingle with your guests.

Outdoor wired speakers also tend to be far better at filling larger spaces with an even distribution of sound, especially since you can hook up a bunch of them around the yard. Technically, you could do this with certain Bluetooth speakers, too. But, that can get pricey and you’ll still run into the same problems with battery life and Bluetooth range.

Should I get a Bluetooth speaker for my outdoor speaker setup?

We touched a bit on the pros and cons of Bluetooth speakers above, but it should also be noted that some outdoor wired speakers also offer Bluetooth connectivity. This is a little confusing because they are both wired and wireless at the same time, but let us explain. Though the speakers are hard-wired to your home’s electricity, you can connect to them via Bluetooth (and/or sometimes WiFi) to stream audio content from your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other Bluetooth-capable device. Sometimes, these speakers will also allow for hands-free capabilities through third-party voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but this is not always the case.

Wired Bluetooth speakers are somewhat of a rare breed, but they do seem to offer a nice balance that allows for easy music streaming without the hassle of recharging a device every so often. They do still come with the same annoyance of potentially spotty playback, however, so you’ll want to weigh the pros and cons before jumping in.

You’ll find that the vast majority of our suggestions below are for wired outdoor speakers, whether they’re mountable or made for discreet hiding amongst your landscaping. If you’re looking for more portable or freely moving options, however, you can check out our roundup of the . But, if you’re all in on the wired outdoor speaker game, it’s about time we jump into our picks for the best outdoor speakers for your backyard or patio. We compiled this list for a wide range of people, budgets, and activities, so we’re pretty confident you’ll find what you need to enjoy the outdoors without missing a beat.



Very affordable • Lightweight Not completely waterproof • Limited sound quality If you don’t use outdoor speakers that often, or are just looking for an affordable option, these could be the ones. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

4-inch woofer and 0.78-inch dome tweeter Dual Electronics LU43PB These light, weather-resistant speakers are a great choice if you’re on a budget. This pair of high-performance speakers packs an impressive audio punch for the price. They’re made with a 20mm tweeter piezo dome and a 40mm polypropylene cone to provide synchronized, harmonious sound. They also feature 100 watts of peak power with a frequency range between 100Hz and 20kHz, plus a 4-inch woofer built-in for rich, boosted bass on each and every track. Easy to mount on the included swivel brackets, the speakers weigh just under three pounds as a set. And with a UV-resistant coating and ABS enclosure, they’re suitably weather-resistant for outdoor use year-round, though you might consider mounting them under an awning or deck for extra protection.



Balanced sound • Good weather protection • Easy to mount If you’re looking for the flexibility of indoor/outdoor speakers, along with great sound quality and balance, these could be the right choice for you. Well-known for its high-end speakers and headphones, JBL is also trusted by audio professionals to deliver excellent sound quality and natural balance. This pair of compact and stylish speakers is certainly no exception, delivering accurate sound and wide coverage in a contemporary and clean design. Each one boasts a 3-inch woofer and half-inch PEI diaphragm tweeter and serves up a broad frequency response of 70 Hz to 20 kHz. Plus, all of the goods are housed in a weather-resistant enclosure that also protects its transducers from the elements. They are also made to fit in virtually any existing speaker system, so they’ll sound good no matter what kind of setup you have, indoors or out.



360-degree sound • Weather-resistant Needs an amplifier to get loud If you like your all-around sound firmly planted in your garden, this omnidirectional speaker is perfect for your stereo setup. With full-range coaxial drivers — including an 8-inch woofer and a 2-inch tweeter — housed inside an omnidirectional cone, this mighty little in-ground speaker pumps 360 degrees of sound around your outdoor space. No matter where you or your guests are hanging out, you’ll all experience the same dynamic audio and deep bass as it’s evenly distributed throughout your yard or patio. Its earthy green color helps it blend into your landscaping, while its weather-resistant housing keeps it protected from the elements year-round, including rain, snow, and extreme temperatures. This particular model is sold individually, but it’s also available in pairs and different sizes, and a subwoofer is also offered to boost the bass of your complete outdoor stereo setup.



Excellent sound quality • Withstands extreme weather These outdoor speakers sound so great and look so good, you may not even mind their premium price tag. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

Two 2.5-inch full-range drivers and a 5.25-inch woofer Bose 251 Environmental Outdoor Speakers Premium sound quality and style combine from one of the most trusted and reliable brand names in luxury audio. This pair of stylish outdoor speakers delivers clear and powerful, high-end sound quality thanks to its 2.5-inch full-range drivers and 5.25-inch woofers in a multi-chamber bass enclosure. Weighing in at about eight pounds each, they’re sturdy, durable, and easy to mount with the included hardware. They were also made with the great outdoors in mind, boasting a water-resistant and all-weather build. They’ve also been battle-tested by the manufacturer to withstand very rough conditions and extreme temperatures from 140 degrees down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit, all while delivering the best and brightest sound no matter the weather.



Premium sound • Voice control • Easy streaming Needs to be charged • Not waterproof If you don’t mind having to recharge it periodically, this smart outdoor speaker will provide some of the most exceptional sound and hands-free convenience you’ll find. Wired?:

No

No Mountable?:

No

No Drivers:

One midwoofer and a downward-firing tweeter Sonos Move A truly smart speaker with superior sound, designed for easy streaming both indoors and out. Both battery-powered and smart, this outdoor wireless speaker has both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily stream and enjoy your favorite playlists with truly superior sound quality. (It can also be easily integrated into an existing Sonos audio system.) With a downward-firing tweeter and one midwoofer, it delivers crisp and clear audio with rich bass, and boasts built-in Amazon Alexa for seamless, hands-free voice control. The speaker is weather-resistant in rain, snow, humidity, and extreme temperatures, but you probably wouldn’t want to leave it out in the elements at all times since it’s not completely waterproof. Fortunately, it’s easy to move indoors thanks to its built-in ergonomic handle. Though not wired, it has a reasonable battery life of up to 11 hours, but you obviously will need to recharge it often on the included indoor-only charging base.



Booming bass • Attractive design If you’re looking for booming bass and can get away with a one-speaker setup in your outdoor living area, this is a really impressive option. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

6.5-inch midwoofer, 1-inch tweeter, and a pressure-driven low bass radiator Definitive Technology AW6500 Outdoor Speaker This good-looking speaker can pump up your pool party with full, balanced sound and boosted bass. With a 6.5-inch mid-woofer audio driver, a 1-inch tweeter, and a 5×10-inch bass radiator, this impressive outdoor speaker is able to deliver a ton of party-boosting bass without distorting its midrange, even at high volumes. You’ll enjoy full and balanced sound in high definition even through the harshest weather conditions thanks to its durable, fully-sealed design and resistance to moisture and wear over time. The speaker is also easy to mount with the included 360-degree rotatable brackets, and can be directed precisely where you need your sound. The only downside is that it’s pretty pricey for just a single speaker.



Highly weatherproof • Outstanding sound quality If audio quality is your main concern, these indoor/outdoor speakers might be music to your ears. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

Graphite woofers and titanium dome tweeters Klipsch AW-650 Indoor/Outdoor Speakers Crisp and detailed sound quality in an impressively durable shell. If you have a pair of expert ears and want the best audio quality while you’re lounging in your backyard, then this incredible pair of indoor/outdoor speakers is most definitely for you. The speakers deliver crisp and detailed sound with spotless highs and strong lows that will keep any audiophile happy while floating on an inner-tube. The set features a UV-resistant ABS casing with an aluminum grille that’s completely durable and rust-proof, ensuring they can take harsh damage from the elements. They’re also designed to consume less power than typical outdoor speakers, so that’s another thing that will put you at ease as you soak up the sun and good vibes on your very well-tuned patio.



Easy one-handed installation • Very weatherproof If you don’t want to hire a handyperson to install your speakers, these could be the ones for you. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

5.25-inch Dynamic Balance driver and 1-inch dome tweeter Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor Speakers These speakers are designed with fewer moving parts to make installation and mounting incredibly convenient. Designed with fewer moving parts, this pair of outdoor speakers features a single-click “speed-lock mounting system” for easy and safe one-handed installation. Beyond that incredible convenience, the speakers’ internals feature a broad soundscape and acoustic design that make them sing with a full-range of sound in large areas. Spec-wise, the speakers each come with a 5.25-inch Dynamic Balance driver and 1-inch dome tweeter to maximize audio and bass across wide, open spaces. Best of all, the speakers’ rugged durability exceeds baseline industrial and military specs, earning them an all-weather certification that makes them pretty much immune to rain, snow, and extreme heat.



Attractive design • Great sound quality Pricey • Sold individually This individual outdoor rock speaker provides amazing sound and style, though it’s best experienced as a pair if you’re willing to invest more money in your setup. Wired?:

Yes

Yes Mountable?:

No

No Drivers:

6.5-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeters Klipsch AWR-650-SM Indoor/Outdoor Speaker This individual outdoor rock speaker provides amazing sound and style, though it’s best experienced as a pair if you’re willing to invest more money in your setup. While this natural-looking speaker is easily camouflaged in your outdoor space, its fantastic audio quality certainly does not stay hidden. Inside its 17-inch-tall faux-stone frame, it houses dual 0.8-inch tweeters and a 6.5-inch woofer to provide loud, clear audio with significant bass to keep your barbecues booming. These beefy boulders also weigh in at about 13 pounds, so you know a big gust of wind won’t blow ’em clear across the yard, and they’re well-sealed to keep out the elements. In your choice of sandstone or granite finish, the outdoor rock speaker boasts a durable UV-resistant enclosure and waterproof wires that are easy to bury or hide so you can enjoy superior sound with semi-secret style.



Easy Bluetooth streaming • No amplifier needed • Rust-proof If you want to stream playlists over Bluetooth, but don’t want to worry about recharging a portable device, this is a solid option. Wired?:

Yes and no

Yes and no Mountable? :

Yes, hardware included

Yes, hardware included Drivers:

6.5-inch long-throw woofers and 1-inch polymer dome tweeters Pyle Outdoor Wall-Mount Patio Stereo Speaker Wired speakers allow you to stream via Bluetooth without the hassles of a rechargeable battery. This pair of 6.5-inch outdoor speakers allows you to connect non-Bluetooth devices to play your music, but why not harness its convenience and wirelessly stream your tunes instead? You get the best of both worlds as it’s wired for electricity so you don’t need to worry about recharging a battery, but you can play your music straight from your mobile device and you don’t need an amplifier to hear it loud and clear. Best of all, its durable, marine-grade weatherproof construction with rust-proof speaker grills ensures these speakers are not only functional in all seasons, but they continue to look good, too.