Puppies & Kittens Visit Georgia Aquarium During Closure – See The Videos!

Last month, the Georgia Aquarium let their penguins take a tour of the giant building that houses over 100,000 aquatic beings – and this month it was the puppies and kittens turn!

The Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society teamed up to bring us a whole lot of cuteness as a clouder of kittens and two adorable puppies got to check out the aquarium as it was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two puppies – Carmel and Odie – got to meet some sharks and a big grouper, while the kittens took over the Ocean Voyager exhibit and were mesmerized by the jellies.

Check out both of the videos below!

