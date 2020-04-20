Push to pause payday lending as demand for credit skyrockets

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cash-strapped Tasmanians left unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic could be saddled with a deluge of debt if a ban on payday lending and rent-to-buy activity is not imposed, an alliance of consumer and community groups fears. Tasmania’s No Interest Loans Network has seen a surge in demand for credit and the organisation’s chief executive John Hooper has called on the federal government to ban payday lenders and rent-to-buy schemes for six months. More than 30 other organisations including Anglicare Tasmania, Neighbourhood Houses Tasmania and the Salvation Army back the call. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “In the two weeks around Easter we did the same number of loans as we’d normally do in six months,” Mr Hooper said. “Our inquiries went up by 600 per cent just over a weekend and that was people in a rush when schools closed, who never had the technology at home to do online learning.” IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hooper said he feared vulnerable people who did not approach NILS for loans would go to payday lenders and rent-to-buy schemes for help. “Given the desperate economic circumstances that many people find themselves in right now, we know that the rent-to-buy and payday lenders will be quite eager to offer their services to people and trap them in that debt cycle that so often leads to bankruptcy,” he said. “With unemployment predicted to double, the number of people turning to this predatory lending will just increase, hence the need for a pause in what they do.” In 2016 the federal government promised to crack down on payday lending practices and reduce risks for vulnerable customers, however Mr Hooper said little action had been taken to date. “The government committed to action three years ago and again two years ago and again one year ago,” he said. “They can get a billion dollar coronavirus stimulus package up in a couple of weeks so why does it take three years to get legislation around payday lending. This should have been done years ago.” Mr Hooper said he assumed the payday lending industry had lobbied that government to backtrack from the promised crackdown. “The proposed legislation wouldn’t stop pay day lending or rent-to-buy, it would just limit how much debt people can accrue with them and it would limit the digital and online marketing they were exposed to,” he said. “One of the big concerns is they get people into a debt and there’s unsolicited marketing as people are paying off that debt, encouraging them to increase it.” “If there was better legislation around rent-to-buy and payday lenders then that harm that people are exposed to would be minimised.” On Monday Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer wrote to Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar about the issue. “As you will recall from my previous correspondence on this matter, I seek your clarification on the progress of the draft legislation following the final review of small credit contract laws, completed in 2016,” Ms Archer wrote in a letter obtained by The Examiner. “During these dangerous economic times, I encourage any action that will kerb the impact of predatory payday lending in my electorate.” Ms Archer said she previously raised concerns about the payday lending industry with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and wanted better protections for consumers. “I do not tolerate predatory behaviour by some lenders who seek to take advantage of Tasmanians during the coronavirus pandemic,” she said. “If there are vulnerable Tasmanians who cannot receive financial assistance from banks or other financial institutions, I would highly discourage them from using payday lenders and instead look at the options available…such as NILS Tasmania.” Charities and community groups including NILS have been $200 million in federal government funding as part of its response to COVID-19.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/0860cab3-f5d2-4867-ae34-566425ad75d3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg