Putin unveils new 800-bed coronavirus Moscow hospital built from scratch in 36 days

Russian president Vladimir Putin has unveiled a brand new emergency coronavirus hospital, built up from scratch in just 36 days after intense, around-the-clock work.

The mammoth emergency £92 million construction in Moscow will initially hold 800 patients – 300 more than originally announced – and it comes amid fears of the city’s capacity being overrun.

Mr Putin opened the hospital built by tens of thousands of workers working tirelessly – and another 60-bed army-constructed facility in Nizhny Novgorod – by video-link.

‘Both centres were created from scratch over a very short time, just several weeks, which is unprecedented,’ he said.

The brand new hospital on the outskirts of Moscow has been built up from scratch in just 36 days after intense, around-the-clock work

The new hospital will receive the first patients on Monday, April 20, all construction work has been completed in a month

The £92 million construction was pushed through by president Vladmir Putin after fears of Moscow’s capacity being overrun with the spread of coronavirus accelerating

‘I want to thank the civilian builders and the military personnel of the Defence Ministry. The centres have been fully staffed. Doctors, nurses and medical personnel are facing a period of hard and intense work.’

The facilities opened as Russia was hit by a record 4,070 new cases today, with a total of 273 deaths, a rise of 41.

The news comes after the Russian president was forced to postpone the May 9 Victory Day parade in Red Square because of the deadly virus.

Putin, who had invited world leaders to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, warned of the ‘extremely high’ risks of the epidemic as he delayed the event.

It comes as officials today reported a record rise of 4,069 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in Russia over the last 24 hours. The new figures bring the nationwide tally to 32,007 cases and 273 deaths.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been forced to postpone the country’s Victory Day parade in Red Square because of coronavirus. Pictured: Russian soldiers wore masks as they rehearsed for the parade on Wednesday

On Friday, officials reported a record rise of 4,069 new COVID-19 cases in Russia over the last 24 hours, bringing its nationwide tally to 32,007, with 273 deaths. Pictured: A soldier rides a tank during a rehearsal for the parade in Yekaterinburg on Wednesday

Since 1945, Victory Day on May 9 has been the nation’s most important holiday. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany‘s defeat in World War Two

However, Mr Putin said the country was facing a difficult choice between honouring the sacred day and protecting the life of every person, each of which is also sacred.

He told his security council the ‘risks associated with the epidemic, whose peak has not passed yet, are extremely high’, and ‘this does not give me the right to begin preparations for the parade and other mass events now’.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages.

Mr Putin said the country was facing a difficult choice between honouring the sacred day and protecting the life of every person, each of which is also sacred

Strict lockdown rules are in place, with people told to only leave home if they absolutely need to and to keep up social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Mr Putin said the parade would be held later this year, but did not name a date.

On Wednesday, the head of the country’s veteran’s association, Vladimir Shamanov, suggested a possible date of June 24, the day when the 1945 parade was led by Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

September 3, the day when World War Two ended, was also suggested.

The news of the postponement of the parade comes just two days after Russian troops were pictured rehearsing for it.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak’s early stages. Pictured: A Russian soldier disinfects a children’s play area in the town of Alabino, near Moscow, on Thursday

Military vehicles were driven down the streets of Yekaterinburg with troops – clad in protective face masks – marching alongside them.

RT reported that a different date had already been considered for the May 9 celebrations in the hope of enforcing social distancing rules.

Officials were also considering holding the parade without veterans – who gather wearing their medals every year – as they are more susceptible to the bug.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no decision had been made and that the country would understand if foreign leaders decided not to come due to the pandemic.

Strict lockdown rules are in place in the country, with people told to only leave home if they absolutely need to and to keep up social distancing and the wearing of masks. Pictured: A woman rides a Moscow Metro train on Thursday

He added the celebration would take place even if it doesn’t happen on May 9.

On Thursday, there were fears that a senior Russian official who tested positive for coronavirus could have infected crew of the International Space Station prior to launch.

Deputy head of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation Evgeniy Mikrin tested positive for the virus following his attendance of the launch of the Soyuz MS-16, at Baikonur Cosmodrome , southern Kazakhstan, on April 9.

Mikrin, 64, also chief designer, shared a three-hour flight beforehand with the head of Russia‘s State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos), who later broke social distancing by standing too close to the astronauts.

The crew aboard the Soyuz MS-16 include two Russian cosmonauts and one American astronaut.

The news of the postponement of the parade comes just two days after Russian troops were pictured rehearsing for it