Q&A Explainer: What exactly is 5G technology?

The roll-out of 5G has picked up pace in Tasmania, with 44 suburbs now at least 50 per cent covered by the new network. Mike Cruse, chief executive of Launceston technology company Definium, talked us through what that means. FV: So. What is 5G? MC: 5G means faster internet speeds – and as it turns out, lower power. When we’re talking about cell phones and mobile devices that use 5G, what that means is that it uses much higher radio frequencies to transmit information, which means you can fit much more data in there. And rather than transmitting it in every direction where most of the energy is wasted, it’s more of a personal link between your mobile device and the cell phone tower, so it can transmit with far less power. But because the data rates are so much higher, so it takes less time to download something – by a dramatic amount. There has been some concern about this over time; people are wondering if that will cause issues and effect our health. But I think the primary benefit over the current 4G standards – besides being faster – is that it’s actually going to be healthier for us because the power that we’re using to transmit the information is much lower. The disadvantage is that it can’t penetrate anything. It can’t get through a piece of paper. IN OTHER NEWS: FV: Is this correct? Basically, there are waves – different kinds of invisible waves that are carrying information all around us – light, colour, etc. And those waves are already in existence. But what 5G is doing is using a different wave to transmit data [than has been used before]. So, it’s not creating anything new? MC: Yeah. They’re already there. Electromagnetic radiation – we bathe in it every day. The sun is covering us in it. And there’s much more out there: naturally generated. If you were to compare the amount of energy radiated in radiowaves from a 5G transmitter to the stuff that’s naturally occurring, it would be tiny. Very, very tiny. Basically insignificant. But the reason it works is that the electronics technology is so good these days that it can detect a really low level of energy. FV: So, we – as a species – have figured out how to harness an already-existing frequency that we didn’t have the ability to before. We’re using something that already exists in nature. MC: Yeah. And 5G needs more cell towers because it’s so much weaker in what it transmits. There are some things where it can be quite useful – particularly in a particular type of technology called augmented reality. This is where you’re looking at something through the camera on your phone and it’s adding extra detail. Say a city engineer is trying to find a pipe underground. They can use their camera, connected to GPS which knows where the pipe is, and they can point it at the ground and see, effectively, an X-Ray image of where it is and where the electrical wiring is, so they know exactly where to dig. Those type of applications can be done in real time if you have data speeds that are high enough. FV: So, it’s something that will supplement 4G? Take watching a movie on your phone – if you’re inside, or there’s something obstructing your pathway to a tower, you’ll probably still be using 4G. But 5G has particular applications in specific circumstances? MC: I think that would be a correct assessment. It will be difficult to have 5G working everywhere. It’s probably more for metropolitan areas – certainly in regional areas 5G is probably not the option. We know we can get 10 or 20 or 50 kilometre [range] with 4G towers. 5G, I don’t think, will do that.

