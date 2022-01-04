Qnary's 5th Annual Global Executive Reputation Research Study Results Released

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — We are living through an inflection point in terms of executive reputation. The Fifth Edition of The Changing Face of Executive Reputation, a collaborative study by Qnary and Blanquerna Emerson Center for Global Communication, signals ubiquitous acceptance by all professionals of the business and reputation value of executive online presence. Report results also highlight a generational shift with millennials viewing Instagram and YouTube as key executive thought-leadership platforms and TikTok as a potential emerging platform of importance. No longer is LinkedIn seen as THE singular executive platform but instead, it is a critical part of a broader set of professional channels.

“The research results show that we are living through a watershed moment for executive presence online as professionals universally accept the value of having a strong digital footprint especially in today’s hybrid work world,” remarked Bant Breen, Founder and Chairman of Qnary. “It was particularly interesting to see that as millennials reach leadership positions they are extending these activities outside the core professional channel of Linkedin to more multimedia friendly platforms.”

The Qnary team partnered with Emerson College in Boston and The Blanquerna School of Communications in Barcelona via the Blanquerna Emerson Center for Global Communication on the research study. This 2021 Study is robust with a total of 1,821 senior executives participating which is a 58% increase over last year’s report. The core of all media and communications and much of the general marketplace for business is digital and the 2021 Changing Face of Executive Reputation reflects this new reality.

Some of the Report’s highlights include:



Image and video-based social media channels such as Instagram, YouTube, and even TikTok, are emerging as important executive reputation platforms. (Executives claiming that they follow other professionals on YouTube increased by over 7% to 40.7%, on Instagram by 11% to 39.7%, and TikTok by 12% to 25%)

There is a highly positive perception of executives who are active and post on social media platforms. (68.4% of respondents view colleagues or leaders positively who share professional news and content on social media.)

The COVID-19 pandemic was the watershed moment for mass acceptance and agreement on the importance of managing one’s online presence and reputation. (56% of those surveyed are using social media more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

About Qnary: Qnary is an award-winning executive reputation management and talent branding solutions company. Qnary was listed as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America by Inc magazine in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was also listed as one of the 360 best companies by Entrepreneur magazine in 2018 and 2019.

About Blanquerna-Emerson Center for Global Communication: The goal of the Center for Global Communication is to promote the academic partnership between Emerson College of Boston and its global academic partner in Europe: Blanquerna School of Communication and International Relations.The center connects students and professors from Emerson and Blanquerna through initiatives related to public diplomacy, international marketing, digital media, sports communication, public relations and political communication, among other areas of common interest. The intention is to create new opportunities for research and teaching and to promote these synergies in the field of global communication.

Media Contact

Miguel Heinonen, Qnary LLC, 1 8664992946, miguel.heinonen@qnary.com

SOURCE Qnary LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

