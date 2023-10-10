QNET Celebrates 25 Years with Epic Global Event, Product Launches, and a Green Commitment

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, the global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a spectacular double convention in Penang, Malaysia. The milestone event brought together a staggering 20,000 attendees from over 20 countries, for two back-to-back conventions in September.

In line with the company’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and reducing its environmental impact, QNET launched two standout products at the anniversary conventions.

Homepure Nova with Pi-Plus Cartridge – An enhanced version of the company’s bestselling HomePure Nova 9 stage water filtration system which promises improved hydration and fortified antioxidant benefits in your drinking water. Bernhard H Mayer OMNI Watch Collection – A new range of Swiss timepieces crafted with eco-friendly materials certified by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), proving luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The five-day conventions provided a valuable platform for QNET’s customers and distributors to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic product demonstrations. Attendees also benefited from business-building training sessions, learning opportunities from accomplished distributors, and insights into industry knowledge. The events were further enlivened by guest appearances from Bollywood celebrities and performances by international entertainers.

Demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, QNET implemented several eco-conscious initiatives during the conventions to reduce carbon footprint. From partnering with environmentally responsible vendors for booth constructions, eliminating single-use plastics, minimising printed materials through digital alternatives like QR Codes, to distributing purchases in reusable bags made from eco-friendly materials, every facet of the event embodied sustainability. QNET’s venue of choice, the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang is the world’s first hybrid solar-powered convention centre and is also Green Building Index certified. The centre has also implemented initiatives such as bottling drinking water in-house, waste segregation, and rainwater harvesting to support its net zero goals.

In a further step towards environmental stewardship, QNET has pledged to plant 2,500 trees in Malaysia, to offset the event’s carbon footprint.

“We are immensely proud of the empowering ecosystem we’ve nurtured, grounded in our core philosophy of RYTHM—Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. As we commemorate this significant milestone, we also cast our eyes forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global community-building, QNET is poised to not only adapt but thrive in the dynamic landscape of wellness and lifestyle, offering unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurship and personal development to individuals around the world. Here’s to the next chapter of impacting lives positively and promoting holistic wellness, as we continue this remarkable journey together,” stated Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia’s leading e-commerce-based direct-selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. In 2023, QNET celebrates 25 years since it first introduced its grass-roots business model and high-quality products that has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.QNET.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnet-celebrates-25-years-with-epic-global-event-product-launches-and-a-green-commitment-301951921.html

SOURCE QNET

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

