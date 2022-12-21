Qstream awarded Best Mobile Learning Technology by Brandon Hall Group

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Qstream, the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement platform that revolutionizes how businesses empower their employees through individualized learning, announced today that it has been awarded an Excellence in Technology Award from Brandon Hall Group, a top Human Capital Management research firm. Qstream has been recognized with a bronze award in the Learning & Development category for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology.

Qstream’s quick, mobile microlearning challenges are delivered to learners in the flow of work, producing 90+% learner engagement. Qstream’s mobile app pushes micro training content directly to each learner to reinforce critical information and change on-the-job behavior. Additionally, microlearning integrates with work and learning systems, meeting learners in their digital channels of choice and weaving training into daily routines. This enables continuous learning to ensure employees have the latest information and tools to excel in their roles and drive training and business outcomes.

“When it comes to corporate training programs, the learner experience is everything since employee proficiency and performance is critical to the success of every business,” says Bret Kramer, VP of Sales and Customer Success at Qstream. “Employees want and need to be productive to perform in their jobs and prefer training that is easily accessible, relatable and impactful. Qstream’s non-disruptive solution meets the needs of the modern learner, making them more engaged and continuously sharpening their knowledge and skills.”

“We selected Qstream for this award because of their commitment to keeping learners engaged and providing people with the skills needed to perform at their job,” said David Wentworth, Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Their microlearning solution and mobile app prioritize a personalized learner experience, making it easy to access training on-the-go, grow their knowledge and become active contributors of the business.”

Qstream is the leading enterprise microlearning and knowledge reinforcement solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance. Hundreds of organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a personalized and agile learning experience that delivers the highest levels of retention, engagement and efficiency along with analytics that provide precision insights and expose a real-time view of performance readiness.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For nearly 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the ‘Academy Awards of Human Capital Management’. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit http://www.brandonhall.com

