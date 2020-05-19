Qualcomm India commits $1.5 million to support fight against Covid-19

Qualcomm India has announced financial aid of $1.5 million to help tackle the spread of Covid-19 in India. The contributions will be made towards PM CARES Fund, and multiple relief and public healthcare infrastructure initiatives.

The public healthcare infrastructure efforts include enabling broader availability of Covid-19 test kits, preventive health screening, helping frontline police forces and healthcare workers with sanitisation and personal protective equipment, as well as relief work supporting, feeding the needy and at-risk across India.

“We are living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is for all of us to come together and stand united in the fight against this pandemic. We have immense appreciation and gratitude for all the frontline and essential services workers, across segments, who have been consistently risking their lives over the last few weeks and continue to ensure Indians are safe and provided for during this crisis,” said Rajen Vagadia, Vice-President, Qualcomm India and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

“Our contribution is a small gesture of support at this time of crisis. As a community, we will need to continue to work together to create solutions that address future challenges with insight and compassion,” he added.

In addition, Qualcomm India employees, in their individual capacity, have been active contributors towards various community outreach and relief efforts, including personal contributions.

“We are very proud of our many employees who are devoting both time and resources to give back to their communities, as well as contributing towards technology driven solutions. In all this, we continue to support and encourage our teams in their initiatives,” he added.

Qualcomm India has also committed to match employees’ personal donations towards Covid-19 relief funds, with a matching contribution to the PM CARES Fund through its Charitable Match Program.