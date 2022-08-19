Qualitrol Releases New Wireless Dissolved Gas Analyzer and Analytics Platform

Qualitrol are excited to announce QualConnex, our latest innovation in wireless cloud-based monitoring. The QualConnex platform is a web-browser based platform that allows access to the measured data, trending, alarm configuration and acknowledgement as well as overall DGA LT1 and QGateway fleet management.

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Qualitrol are excited to announce QualConnex, our latest innovation in wireless cloud-based monitoring. QualConnex is being released together with two new pieces of hardware

DGA LT1: A wireless battery powered transformer monitor that measures the concentration of dissolved hydrogen, moisture, and temperature in a wide range of transformer dielectric insulating oil types.

QGateway: A wireless, self-powered transmitter that collects input from sensors and transmits this data to the cloud

The QualConnex platform is a web-browser based platform that allows access to the measured data, trending, alarm configuration and acknowledgement as well as overall DGA LT1 and QGateway fleet management. Asset managers and maintenance teams can now trend condition data, receive alert notifications and review automated reports so they have clear visibility into the condition of their transformers and can understand failure risks that can negatively impact business continuity and site personnel safety.

Application:

Transformer operating conditions including voltage fluctuations, load fluctuations, frequent switching, harmonics, and high operating temperatures can all cause excessive stresses on transformers and premature failures. These conditions increase the occurrence of arcing, partial discharge and thermal degradation which cause transformer oils and insulating materials to decompose, generating gases and moisture.

The electricity distribution, power generation and industrial sectors broadly recognize the monitoring and analysis of fault gas concentration, like hydrogen as an effective means of understanding the current condition of transformers, so operational practices and maintenance plans can be adjusted to extend asset life, reduce downtime, avoid safety risks while also minimizing the overall asset lifecycle cost.

The installation of condition monitoring apparatus or devices on large transmission level assets is commonplace. However, these devices, until now have been suboptimal for smaller and less critical transformers due to their relatively high overall costs that includes purchasing the device, mounting monitor, installation of power and communication cables. In addition to these costs, traditional wired devices are simply not possible in may cases because some transformer locations are not conducive to having a power supply and communication network available to connect to the monitors.

Qualitrol are very excited to launch the Qualitrol DGA LT1 wireless, self-powered transformer monitor as the first wireless monitor on the Qualitrol QualConnex™ platform. This marks the first in a series of cost-effective wireless condition monitoring solutions that give operators the ability to react ahead of catastrophic failures while simultaneously reducing safety risks for site technicians and costly environmental remediations associated with asset failures.

Learn more on the Qualconnex web page

Media Contact

Donal Skelly, Product Manager, Qualitrol Company, LLC, 353 8587 66406, [email protected]

Janel Kane, Qualitrol Company, LLC, 3038620653, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Qualitrol Company, LLC