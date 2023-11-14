Quantum AI is the next frontier in the evolution of artificial intelligence, harnessing the power of quantum mechanics to propel capabilities beyond current limits.

GlobalData highlights a 14 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) increase in related patent filings from 2020 to 2022, underscoring the vast influence and potential of quantum AI across industries.

Adarsh Jain, Director of Financial Markets at GlobalData, emphasises the transformative nature of Quantum AI:

“Quantum AI represents a transformative advancement in technology. As we integrate quantum principles into AI algorithms, the potential for speed and efficiency in processing complex data sets grows exponentially. This not only enhances current AI applications but also opens new possibilities across various industries. The surge in patent filings is a testament to its growing importance and the pivotal role it will play in the future of AI-driven solutions.”

Kiran Raj, Practice Head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, highlights that while AI thrives on data and computational power, the inner workings of the technology often remain unclear. Quantum computing not only promises increased power but also potentially provides greater insights into these workings, paving the way for AI to transcend its current capabilities.

GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Center analysis reveals significant synergy between quantum computing and AI innovations, leading to revolutionary impacts in various industries. Notable collaborations include HSBC and IBM in finance, Menten AI’s healthcare advancements, Volkswagen’s partnership with Xanadu for battery simulation, Intel’s Quantum SDK, and Zapata’s collaboration with BMW.

Raj concludes with a note of caution: “Quantum AI offers the potential for smarter, faster AI systems, but its adoption is complex and demands caution. The technology is still in its early stages, requiring significant investment and expertise.

“Key challenges include the need for advanced cybersecurity measures and ensuring ethical AI practices as we navigate this promising yet intricate landscape.”

(Photo by Anton Maksimov 5642.su on Unsplash)

