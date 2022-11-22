Quantum city simulation shows how to make Paris-sized quantum internet

A simulated version of Paris where universities and telecommunication hubs are connected by a quantum communication network suggests that existing technology is already nearing the ability to create functional “quantum cities”

Researchers recently simulated a quantum network larger than the city of Paris, France Nisian Hughes/Getty Images

Soon, we may be living in quantum cities. A computer simulation of a city where universities, data centres and telecommunication hubs are connected by quantum internet suggests that existing technology is close to making it a reality.

In a quantum city, telecommunications and institutions that deal with vast quantities of data would be connected in a network that uses quantum devices instead of modems and routers. These devices would take advantage of quantum effects to make information sharing …