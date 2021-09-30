Quantum computer helps to design a better quantum computer

Quantum computers may be the perfect tool for designing quantum computers sakkmesterke/Shutterstock

A quantum computer has been used to design an improved qubit that could power the next generation of smaller, higher-performance and more reliable quantum computers. Exploiting the ability of quantum processors to simulate the behaviour of quantum circuits that classical computers can’t could let us quickly develop prototypes.

As classical computer chips became more complex and grew from having dozens of components to thousands, millions and even billions, it quickly became impractical to design them manually. For decades, …