Quantum Mobility unites with local Motorcycling enthusiasts to electrify Singapore's Motorcycling scene in its official Launch of the G2 Quantum

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quantum Mobility, a pioneering force in Singapore’s electric motorcycle scene has officially launched its G2 Quantum on October 8th, 2023. With the electrifying launch of their feature-packed electric motorcycle, a concerted effort was made to unite Motorcycling enthusiasts across the island to accelerate adoption for electric motorcycles. The launch event was attended by over 200 representatives from more than 20 bike groups, marking a significant step towards revolutionizing the motorcycle industry in Singapore.

The event held at Quantum Mobility’s head office @ Ayer Rajah Crescent saw strong participation from the community. In its keynote address, Quantum Mobility’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Anders Quek, warmly welcomed the bikers and highlighted the pivotal role electric motorcycles are set to play in shaping the future of transportation and mobility in Singapore. He stressed that electric motorcycles will soon become an integral part of the community, offering not only eco-friendly transportation but also an exhilarating riding experience.

During the event, leaders from the riding community from various groups showed their unwavering support for the electrification of motorcycles in Singapore by signing a banner that will stand as a symbol of their commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. This demonstration of unity and commitment to sustainable transportation was met with resounding applause from all attendees. Community Riders Mr. Mohd MC and Mr. Ronn both of Goldwingers group gave special mention to all riders who attended the event for their active participation and also commented that the support for Quantum Mobility and its electrification efforts is well received by the riding community as building a sustainable environment is every rider’s responsibility and they look forward to embrace the change.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the test ride, where bikers had the opportunity to experience firsthand the incredible smoothness and manoeuvrability of Quantum Mobility’s electric motorcycle. The excitement in the air was palpable as riders revved up the electric machines, showcasing the agility and torque that electric motorcycles bring to the table.

Quantum Mobility’s electric motorcycle has been meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts. Its sleek design, coupled with its eco-friendly credentials, makes it a game-changer in the world of two-wheelers. With cutting-edge technology and a commitment to sustainability, Quantum Mobility is poised to set new standards and offer the G2 Electric Motorcycle as a suitable option for this transition.

Quantum Mobility’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Edmund Lim expressed his gratitude to all the attendees, saying, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a greener, more sustainable future for motorcycling in Singapore. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the biking community demonstrate the potential of electric motorcycles in our society. Quantum Mobility is committed to deliver innovative, eco-friendly solutions to our riders, and we are excited to embark on this electrifying journey together.”

As Quantum Mobility continues to pave the way for electric mobility solutions, this launch event is just the beginning of a new era for motorcycle enthusiasts in Singapore. With a shared vision for a cleaner and more sustainable future, Quantum Mobility and the motorcycling community are riding towards a brighter tomorrow.

For more information about Quantum Mobility and their electric motorcycle, please visit [www.quantum-ev.co].

About Quantum Mobility:

Quantum Mobility is an Electric Motorcycle Start up to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in Singapore and eventually in the APAC region. It is located at Blk 79, Ayer Rajah Crescent JTC@Launchpad.

Visit us on social media

Facebook, Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/quantum-mobility-unites-with-local-motorcycling-enthusiasts-to-electrify-singapores-motorcycling-scene-in-its-official-launch-of-the-g2-quantum-301950203.html

SOURCE Quantum Mobility

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

