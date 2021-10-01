Quantum supremacy has been achieved by a more complex quantum computer

Google’s Sycamore quantum processor set a record in 2019 that has since been beaten Peter Kneffel/dpa/Alamy Live News

A quantum computer made by researchers in China has solved a calculation in 4.2 hours that would take a classical computer thousands of years. This demonstration of what the researchers call “quantum computational advantage” was made using six more qubits – quantum bits – than the computer used by the Google team that first demonstrated the feat in 2019.

Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the abilities of classical computers for certain types of calculations, although …