Quarantine eating made easy

With the entire country under lockdown, most of us are grappling with household chores, cooking and most importantly working from home, leaving us with no time and energy to invest in cooking a decent meal. Options of ordering in food are dwindling every passing day and one feels close to helpless when it comes to cooking. Even for the ones who love and can cook, we are now in a situation where we need to be mindful of our pantry resources and not indulge in fancy 50-ingredient meals.

Making the most of the basic ingredients at hand, one needs to also ensure we whip up something healthy so as to not fall in the rut of binge-eating unhealthy snacks.

So, to solve all your gastronomical dilemmas, chefs have shared some healthy, easy, quick recipes that require minimal ingredients and still churn delicious meals. Take your pick from the versatile Rava Uttapam to the decadent Market Fish.

Herb roasted chicken

Ingredients

Whole chicken with bone, 2tbsp smoked paprika, ¼ cup chopped garlic, 2tbsp olive oil, 2tbsp regular oil, 1tbsp fresh thyme, 1tbsp oregano, ½tbsp pepper powder

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl, except for the chicken.

Rub the marination onto the whole chicken and set aside for 1-2 hours.

Then, cook the chicken in the microwave for 35 minutes covered and 10 minutes uncovered, to get that golden brown exterior.

Rava uttapam

Ingredients

½cup curd, ½ cup water, 1cup semolina, 1tbsp rice flour, 1chopped green chilli, 1tbsp chopped coriander, salt to taste, 2tbsp oil

Method:

In a bowl mix curd and water.

Add semolina, rice flour, green chilli and mix well. Keep aside for 15 minutes.

Grease a microwavable plate oil and pour the batter, spreading it evenly.

Microwave for one minute 30 seconds.

Turn upside down and microwave for another 30 seconds.

Garnish with chopped coriander.

Market fish

Ingredients

4 pieces of fish of choice, boneless, 1/2tbsp smoked paprika, 2tbsp chopped garlic, 2tbsp olive oil, 1tbsp lemon juice, 1/2tbsp salt

Method:

Mix all ingredients, except the fish, in a bowl.

Rub the mixture on the fish to marinate for 30 to 35 minutes

Then, cook the fish in a microwave till evenly cooked

Sweet potato – Indian style

Ingredients

2-3 sweet potatoes, 1tbsp cumin, 1/2tbsp turmeric powder, 1/2 tbsp coriander powder, 1tbsp red chilli powder, 1tbsp olive oil

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a microwaveable dish.

Cook in the microwave for 8 to 10 minutes.

Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality Private Limited

Beetroot carrot ginger juice

Ingredients:

180gm carrots, 170gm beetroot, 180gm peeled apple, 2tbsp ginger, 2tbsp lemon juice

Method:

Cut the vegetables and apple and blend it till it becomes a thick smoothie

Pour it into a glass and serve with a thin slice of lime at the side

Gudiya Chadha, owner, All Elements Café

