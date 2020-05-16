‘Quarantine fatigue’ over lockdown restrictions hit US citizens

media_play

Air Force Salutes Alaska, California Healthcare Workers With Fly-Bys

The US Air Force Air flew low over Alaskan and Californian cities on May 15 to pay their respects to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Thunderbirds, an Air Force demonstration squadron, flew low over the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego. In Alaska, C-17 and F-22 jets took off to perform aerial salutes, the US Defense Department reported. “We’re so grateful for everything Alaskans have done (particularly healthcare workers, first responders and teachers!) to keep our communities going during these difficult COVID times,” they wrote. The first video, above, shows events in California and is credited to Senior Airman Andrew D Sarver, US Air Force. The second, showing events in Alaska, is credited to Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs. Credit: US Defense Department via Storyful