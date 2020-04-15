Quarantine Love: Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna dial up the romance in retro Bollywood mashup

After intriguing fans with their mushy social media posts with each other, singer Mika Singh and television actor Chahatt Khanna have come out with their first song, Quarantine Love. The song is a mashup of two Bollywood classics – Bade Achche Lagte Hai and Kehna Hai Kehna Hai.

Mika and Chahatt are seen as a couple keeping the romance alive during the lockdown, with sweet gestures including breakfast in bed and dressing up for date nights. The music video ends with the message, “While we are all in quarantine, let’s not forget to love.”

Over the last few days, Mika and Chahatt had been sharing romantic posts with each other on Instagram with the hashtag #quarantinelove, sparking rumours that they were in a relationship and living together during the lockdown. Later, it was revealed that it was a promotional gimmick for Quarantine Love, and the pictures were taken during the making of the music video.

Recently, in an interview, Chahatt said that her link-up rumours with Mika left her fans divided, with many of them unfollowing her and others telling her that they look good together. She added that she laughed about it with her friends.

Chahatt said that she was Mika’s next-door neighbour, and they shot for the video of Quarantine Love at his house, over two days. “People don’t know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds,” she said.

In the interview, Chahatt also said that quite a few unfollowed her, thinking that she is in a relationship with Mika. “I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days,” she said.

