Quarantine makes cooking cool for men

The ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned a lot of us into culinary enthusiasts and some have even started enjoying the joys of being in the kitchen. And with the lockdown spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar started a cooking challenge for men.

Taking to twitter he posted,”How about #WomenOnStrike on Monday? #LetMenCook Women can guide others in the house, including children to cook. In some cases, it might be tougher to teach than to cook yourself but it’s worth the challenge. #LockdownAdventures.” And guess what, the challenge has become a motivation for many young men, who have started learning how to cook and help out in the kitchen.

John Cyril, a an engineering student from a college in Pune (Maharashtra), who is back home in Delhi to quarantine, says, “I have always loved cooking, but with the hectic college schedule, it was pretty tough to keep up with it. However, I recently stumbled upon this challenge – #let men cook. So, I thought, why not give it a try. I took hold of the kitchen and started cooking for my family. I was glad that I could give my mother some rest as I took over cooking. I have also started experimenting with various dishes and some of them turned out pretty well.”

While binge watching on OTT platforms is the favourite pass time of most youngsters, the cooking challenge has made them take a break from screen time and get involved in cooking for the household. Anirudh Arora of Ramanujan college, says, “I have been familiar with some basic cooking skills. I came across this challenge through my college friends. I have been trying different dishes, moreover it gives a peace of mind and relaxation. I used to spend hours on binge watching series. But now that I am cooking, I think it’s so much better. My mother is happy to have a helping hand in the kitchen.”

Twitter has been flooded with tweets from users about their experience at cooking. One such twitter user, Kartikeya Pandey posted. “I’ll come out as next Master chef India after this lockdown. I bet! It has become more kind of game every day cook something new and more delicious. #LetMenCook.”

