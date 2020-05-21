Quarantine Not Needed For Short Flights, Says Minister

Coronavirus: Domestic flight operations will resume from Monday, the government has said

New Delhi:

Quarantine of passengers on domestic flights will have to be dealt with in a “pragmatic manner” and the government feels such measures are not required for short-haul domestic flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today, while discussing norms to be followed by airlines and passengers for the resumption of domestic flights from Monday.

Mr Puri also revealed details about fares (a minimum and maximum fare for each sector will be fixed for three months) and said flights would be divided into seven categories based on flying time.

“The quarantine issue will be dealt with in a pragmatic manner. For instance, if I go to Kerala, then I will have to be in quarantine for 14 days. When I come back, will I be sent to quarantine again for 14 days? This is not practical,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Referring to flights of shorter duration, the Aviation Minister said: “(We) don’t need quarantine… these are short-haul flights”.

“Quarantine standards for buses and trains (passengers on both services must undergo 14-day quarantine on arriving at their destinations) cannot be applied to civil aviation,” he added, pointing out that under revised SOPs symptomatic passengers will not be allowed to travel at all.

It is worth noting that in April a senior scientist at the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research), told NDTV that 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the country were asymptomatic.

“In case you test positive, then you will not even be permitted to enter the airport or board flights,” Mr Puri added, also asking passengers to take “a conscious decision to see if they are fit to travel”.

Flight operations, domestic and international, were stopped in March after a nationwide lockdown was ordered to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Prior to the lockdown and flight ops being halted, incoming passengers were directed towards thermal scanners. Those found symptomatic, or arriving from high-risk countries, like including China, Singapore and the United States, were referred to isolation facilities.

On Thursday morning the Civil Aviation Ministry released an exhaustive list of guidelines for passengers, including web check-ins, mandatory social distancing and thermal screening, the use of protective gear throughout the journey and displaying “green” status on the Aarogya Setu app.

Those found with COVID-19 symptoms or showing “red” on the government’s contact-tracing app will not be allowed to enter the airport terminal or board flights, the Ministry said.

Passengers coming from containment areas of “red” zones will also not be allowed to enter the airport or board flights, the ministry’s statement added.

The “calibrated” re-opening of air travel in the country comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two 24-hour periods; over 11,000 cases have been reported over the past 48 hours.

The total number of cases in the country has crossed 1.12 lakh, with 3,435 deaths linked to the virus.

The Railways has already moved to gradually restart its services; it has been running trains for stranded migrants since May 1, as well as 15 special passenger trains starting from New Delhi.

Starting June 1, 200 regular passenger trains will also begin operating. Passengers on these trains will also have to undergo thermal screening and show “green” on the Aarogya Setu app.

They will also have to spend 14 days in isolation on arrival at their destination, the Railways ruled, with exceptions made for elderly people, children and pregnant women.