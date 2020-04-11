Quarantine T-shirts: Denizens flaunt quirky messages on lockdown

Keeping humour and wit alive during the grim #21DayLockdown, people are flaunting some cool T-shirts with quirky tag lines such as Straight Outta Quarantine, Quarantined AF, I Survived The Lockdown, and Broke the Chain, I Wish You Flu Way. These tees have been the latest hot selling trend online, and have caught the fancy of citizens.

Recently, paralympian Deepa Malik posted a picture on Instagram, wearing a quirky alien T-shirt, along with her two daughters, and titled it Coronabusters. Malik says, “The idea came from Ghostbusters. I’m not afraid of corona because main ghar pe hi hoon. And this is just an endeavour of positive attitude [to show] that you can still look for humour, and remain sane and mentally active, and do something to make yourself smile. It was just one of the exercises that my daughters did for me and I obliged.”

These T-shirts are becoming a cool trend amid lockdown, to infuse comedy in the quarantine times. “I’ve been browsing Instagram a lot more due to the lockdown and came across these T-shirts,” says Navya Kandoi, a consultant, who is kicked about flaunting this as soon as the lockdown gets over. She adds, “I found the T-shirts really cool and quirky, and bought the one that says Straight Out of Quarantine. It’s important to have a sense of humour during a crisis like this.”

Atish Kejriwal, managing director of Durakart Marketing Pvt Ltd (Be Awara), which has taken advance orders of such T-shirts, says, “We wanted to make T-shirts for people that can be worn once the lockdown is over, to express what they have been doing and been through. The Broke The Chain T-shirt stands for how one has stayed back home and helped India to break the chain. Some people have purchased all four designs, some have purchased for the entire family. We have crossed more than 500 orders. Once the lockdown is over, we’ll take between 24 to 48 hours to dispatch these. ”

