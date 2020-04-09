Qubool Hai: Gul Khan shares BTS of a romantic scene between Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, and reveals why it took them longest to shoot | Bollywood Life

Since Coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay at home a lockdown has been imposed by the government to flatten the curve of the fast-spreading deadly virus. Gul Khan who produced many hit shows recently opened up on her currently re-airing Qubool Hai that starred Subrhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in the lead role. The show aired from 2012 to 2016. Also Read – Surbhi Jyoti shares her FIRST look as Moon princess from Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and its elegance personified – view pics

The producer opened up on filming one of the scenes of Qubool Hai. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gul Khan shared a collage of Surbhi and Karan's characters Zoya and Asad. "Qubool hai direction stories ! Since the show is on air again, some stories from the floor! This scene took a very long time as I was still finding the rhythm with the actors … karan looked at Surbhi like he will kill her ??? and Surbhi's dupatta wouldn't fall in the way I wanted .. as she kept telling me it's too heavy ??? by the time I got the expressions right the flowers in the mazaar had dried ??? so I kind of screamed at them … but the end results were perfect … great job @surbhijyoti @iamksgofficial #quboolhai #4lionsfilms," she captioned the picture while narrating the tale of the shot.



Surbhi Jyoti commented on the picture saying, “Hahahahahhahhahaa I remember this very well.” Have a look at her comment here:

Qubool Hai Karan Singh Grover Surbhi Jyoti comment

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover reported the picture and Gul’s story while thanking her for recalling the story/shot. “Thank you G @gulenaghmakhan. I remember exactly what you said to me…K you have to look at her with innocence not like you’re going to eat her up!!!,” he wrote in the caption.

So many memories refreshed. Are you re-watching Qubool Hai? If not then, Allah Miyah, what’s wrong with you?

