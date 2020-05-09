Queen ‘draws parallels’ to her father’s 1945 speech to mark the end of World War Two

media_play

Wales Residents Listen to Queen’s Speech, Sing ‘We’ll Meet Again’ for VE Day

Queen Elizabeth II delivered an address on the evening of May 8 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, urging the British people to remain strong during the coronavirus epidemic. “Our streets are not empty,” the Queen said, in reference to the subdued tone of this year’s celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions. “They are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other… And when I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors, and airmen would recognize and admire.” This footage, from Porth, Wales, shows people standing outside their homes listening to the speech, joining in for a singalong to British singer Vera Lynn’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again afterward. Victory in Europe Day, also known as VE Day, marks the day in 1945 when it was announced that the war in Europe had come to an end, after the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allies. Credit: shep.ms via Storyful