Queen Elizabeth II Delivers (Very) Rare Televised Address About Coronavirus



You definitely should not need another reason to believe in the severity of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.



But just in case the daily rising death roll isn’t sufficient enough for you, consider the following:



Queen Elizabeth II gave an extremely rare televised address to the people of the United Kingdom on Sunday, delivering a message of hope as the country battles this dangerous outbreak.



I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time,” the queen said from Windsor Castle, adding:



“A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all.



The speech was broadcast on TV and released online.



This may seem hard to believe, but:



The address marked her Majesty fifth-EVER special message to the United Kingdom during her 68 years on the throne — not including her annual televised Christmas Day speeches.



The last one she delivered was in 2012, when she spoke in celebration of her Diamond Jubilee.



Continued the Queen:



“I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.



“I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”



Covid-19 has taken the lives of nearly 10,000 Americans to date.



It has stirred up global chaos, infecing citizens in well over 100 nations.



“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones,” added Elizabeth.



“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”



In her speech, the queen also said she hoped that in the future, “everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.”



On a personal level, the queen’s son, Prince Charles, was diagnosed last month with the coronavirus.



Sources have also indicated that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are VERY scared about contracting the illness.



“And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” the queen continued.



“That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country.



“The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.



“The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit; and its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.”



This is how she concluded:



While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.



This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.



We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.



But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all.