Queen Elizabeth’s Footman Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A terrifying scene is playing out in England, as yet another person with whom the Queen interacted has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A royal footman — a man who is reportedly in regular contact with the Queen — has the virus, according to The Sun.

As we reported, Prince Charles has also tested positive and had spent time with his mother not too long before his diagnosis.

The Queen, at 93, is squarely in the high-risk group. The Palace says she remains in good health.

The Queen and Prince Phillip have moved to Windsor Castle, according to the paper, presumably because everyone involved thinks it’s safer. It’s especially scary for Prince Phillip, who has had some serious health issues recently.