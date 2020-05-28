Queensland Brisbane CBD crime has increased by 50 PER CENT during COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown 

An Australian city has experienced a 50 per cent increase in crime including stealing and drug use during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Brisbane is going through a lockdown crime wave, with crooks stealing hand sanitiser, toys and even soap.

CCTV footage shows young men brawling in the street, despite lockdown restrictions.

A network of 135 CCTV cameras in Queen Street Mall, City Botanic Gardens and Fortitude Valley, have recorded the increase in drug use, robbery and anti-social behaviour.

The CitySafe camera network revealed that crime in Brisbane during lockdown in March and April was 50 per cent higher than the same time last year.

There were 902 offences committed in the Brisbane CBD in March and 735 in April, according to Queensland Police. So far in May, there have been 621 offences.

Brisbane mayor Adrian Schrinner said crime is now a ‘significant problem’ for the city and that police were working to reduce it during a press conference on Thursday.

‘We’re seeing an increase in stealing from shops, we’re seeing an increase in drug use and council’s CitySafe camera network has been working closely with police to keep Brisbane residents safe,’ Mr Schrinner said, according to 7News.

‘Stealing from shops, even though times are difficult, simply puts further pressure on businesses that are already struggling right now.

‘Many of these businesses are really doing it tough.

‘We’ve had an increase in stealing of hand sanitiser and those basic hygiene items but it’s not just limited to that.

‘We’ve seen toy stores have an increase and theft as well. Right across a range of different stores, there’s been an increase in stealing.’

Shocking CCTV footage provided by the council shows two men violently brawling in Queen Street Mall.

Another clip shows a man inhaling an aerosol can to get high in the Brisbane shopping precinct – a practice known as ‘chroming’.

Brisbane’s CCTV cameras are equipped with loudspeakers so operators can warn people they are being recorded, potentially stopping crimes before they happen.

Three people smoke an unknown substnace out of a pipe in Brisbane City Botanic Gardens. Drug use and stealing have increased in the city during COVID-19 lockdown

Brisbane mayor Adrian Schrinner (pictured) said crime is now a ‘significant problem’ for the city and that police were working to reduce it during a press conference on Thursday

In the past 12 months, the CCTV network has identified more than 20,000 incidents, reported 995 incidents to police and provided footage of 423 incidents to police.

There have been 2,300 reports of people acting disorderly, 260 incidents of suspected stolen property, 130 fires and 23 instances of vandalism during this same time period.

Brisbane is easing out of COVID-19 lockdown and will further soften its laws on June 12 when Queensland moves into phase two of its three-stage plan.

From June 12, up to 20 people will be able to gather at pubs, restaurants, cafés, churches, homes and outside in Brisbane.