Queensland eases coronavirus restrictions as state crushes COVID-19

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Coronavirus restrictions eased from Monday, 27 April.

* Two-person limit on non-work activities, including picnics, boating, hiking, camping, and group exercise eased from two to 10 people, provided they adhere to social distancing and good hygiene.

* Weddings and funerals can have up to 10 people present.

* In real estate, open houses and display villages permitted but records must be kept of everyone who enters a home.

* Students will return to the classroom from May 29.

* WA Premier Mark McGowan said it was a ‘cautious relaxation’ of restrictions.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Parks and reserves have reopened.

* Weddings, funerals, playgrounds, parks and public swimming pools will re-open from May 1.

* Outdoor sports where people can be physically distant, such as golf and tennis, will be allowed.

* Pubs, cafes and restaurants will re-open from May 15. People will be allowed in for two hours.

QUEENSLAND

* Stay-at-home restrictions to ease from Saturday, May 2.

* Family picnics and weekend drives allowed, national parks will reopen and people can shop for clothing and shoes.

* Citizens must stay within 50km of their homes, and social distancing will still be enforced.

* People from the same household can go out together, while those who live alone can spend time with one other person.

* No change to schools until at least May 15 with students continuing to learn remotely where they can.

* ‘We recognise that Queenslanders have done a great job in trying to flatten that curve. So we also know it’s having a big impact on people’s mental health. We thought we could lift some stay-at-home restrictions,’ Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

VICTORIA

* Coronavirus restrictions to be reassessed on May 11 when the state of emergency ends.

* ‘I don’t know what transmission will look like this week or next week, but I think the state of emergency going to May 11 is a nice line-up with the national cabinet process for a real look at changing the restrictions,’ Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

TASMANIA

* Restrictions closing non-essential retail in the northwest, due to be lifted on Sunday, have been pushed back to at least May 3.

* Most Tasmanian students to begin term two on Tuesday remotely, but schools in the northwest area will open a week later.

* ‘I don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction … take away restrictions too early only to have to bring them back again,’ Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said.

NEW SOUTH WALES

*From Friday 1 May, two adults and their children can visit friends in their home

* The state government is encouraging shops to re-open with social distancing in place

*Pupils are going back to school on May 11 on a roster basis. State government wants full-time classroom teaching sooner rather than later

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* South Australia not looking at easing any coronavirus restrictions ‘any time soon’.

* ‘Our restrictions are actually not as severe in some respects as other states and territories,’ South Australian Health Minister Stephen Wade said.

ACT

* The territory has slightly relaxed restrictions to allow adult children to visit their parents

* ‘This is not a race or a contest between jurisdictions. We are in a great position here in the ACT, largely thanks to the great community effort in complying with the rules around physical distancing. However, we have seen around the world what can happen when restrictions are imposed too late or taken away too early,’ ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.