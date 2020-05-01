Queensland gears up for coronavirus restrictions to ease on Saturday following weeks of isolation

Queensland residents are gearing up for a weekend of fun activities as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The state recorded its fifth day of zero new coronavirus cases with only eight people testing positive in the past week.

With a total of 1,033 confirmed cases, 943 of them have recovered and six of them have died.

A ‘throuple’ was spotted on Friday afternoon enjoying the warm weather as they wandered through the streets of Queensland just a day before restrictions are relaxed.

Other residents were seen walking around with facemasks on as they went shopping for essential items at supermarkets and chemists.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk commended Queenslanders for their efforts saying they should be proud for flattening the curve.

‘Thank you so much for that great collective effort and we’re all pitching in, we’re all helping out, and of course this weekend is also really crucial,’ she said.

‘I really hope that everyone acts responsibly.’

A woman is seen wearing a protective mask as she walks past a fashion store in Brisbane on May 1

From Saturday, citizens will be allowed non-essential travel within 50km of their homes.

Parks and picnic grounds are expected to be among prime destinations for many who have endured weeks of lockdown.

Shopping is also allowed and even sitting on a park bench is permitted.

However, people must remain with members of their own household and those who are single are allowed to hang out with other person.

Students however will continue to learn remotely until May 15 when another announcement is expected on slowly bringing them back to school.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young urged Queenslanders to continue social distancing and only go out if necessary.

‘Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising,’ she said.

A cyclist wearing a protective mask rides past a Flight Centre store in Brisbane on May 1

A woman wearing a protective mask shops at the Tourist House Discount Souvenirs store in Brisbane on May 1

A Zara store is closed to the public due to the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pandemic, in Brisbane

A COVID-19 public health message is seen at the entrance of a Chemist Warehouse in Brisbane

Premier Palaszczuk has also approved the opening of the state’s borders in time for the NRL as well as to host games.

This ensures Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans players won’t have to relocate to NSW as the season resumes.

‘The only condition was that it did not put our excellent work containing the spread of COVID-19 at risk and the Chief Health Officer advises that the NRL plan is workable,’ Ms Palaszczuk said.

Clint Gutherson of the Eels in action during the round 2 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium on March 22, 2020 in Gold Coast

David Fifita of the Broncos celebrates after scoring a try during the round 1 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Brisbane Broncos on March 13

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also commended all Australians for their ability to flatten the curve and moved forward the decision to ease rules.

‘Australians have earned an early mark through the work that they have done,’ he said.

Mr Morrison is eager on restarting the economy and to start moving forward as positive test rates have remained below zero in the past few weeks.

‘We need to restart our economy, we need to restart our society. We can’t keep Australia under the doona, we need to move ahead,’ he said.

Expanded testing capacity, boosting tracing through the COVIDSafe app and preparing the health system for surges in infections are paving the way for relaxed restrictions.

National cabinet is confident those conditions have largely been met, allowing leaders to move faster on changing the rules.

More than 3.5 million people have downloaded and registered for the contact tracing app.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, May 1

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy speaks during a press conference on May 01

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy urged more to sign up, with the number of people on board not enough to make the scheme effective.

‘We need the app uptake to be higher before we can say that the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle of contact tracing is there,’ he said.

Mr Morrison said getting back to the pub would be rely on people signing up for the app.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 6,766 New South Wales: 3,025 Victoria: 1,364 Queensland: 1,033 Western Australia: 551 South Australia: 438 Tasmania: 221 Australian Capital Territory: 106 Northern Territory: 28 TOTAL CASES: 6,766 RECOVERED: 5,743 DEAD: 93

‘Now if that isn’t an incentive for Australians to download COVIDSafe on a Friday, I don’t know what is,’ he said.

From Friday, NSW allowed two people to visit another household while Victorian’s are maintaining the restrictions.

The Northern Territory has announced they will be soon be reopening stores, cafes and restaurants, with pubs expecting to be opened on May 15.

Western Australia could follow the Northern Territory, while Tasmania is easing tough localised lockdown measures in the state’s northwest after containing an outbreak.

South Australia has also chalked up a major win with no new cases detected in the past nine days.

Australia has a confirmed total of 6,766 positive cases of coronavirus with 5,743 of them being recovered.

A total of 93 people have so far died from the deadly disease.