Queensland mansion has 10m pool on the inside, perfect for winter

There are dream homes, and then there are mansions built for all seasons, such as this extraordinary one with a 10m pool – on the inside.

The 10m indoor pool can be used all year round and is a showpiece on the ground level of this spectacular Clear Island Waters house on the Gold Coast.

There’s plenty of room to swim here in the 10m indoor pool.

132 Port Jackson Blvd, Clear Island Waters.

“It’s a large indoor pool and one that you could set up the gymnasium around it,” Lucy Cole, principal of her self-titled agency, said.

“If you’re into sports and needed to be able to swim all year round you can enjoy this pool as it’s heated and indoors.”

The sprawling five-bedroom three-storey residence at 132 Port Jackson Blvd, is on a 1000sq m block with spectacular views of Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach and the Hinterland.

“It really is quite an incredible home which is north-facing on really nice wide sheltered water,” Ms Cole said.

Inside the residence at 132 Port Jackson Blvd, Clear Island Waters.

Soak up the view.

MORE NEWS: Interior designer’s house snapped up in speedy sale

Beachfront cottage fetches a pretty price

Floor to ceiling windows allow plenty of light to filter in while also allowing the view to be fully appreciated.

The pool area opens out to an undercover alfresco entertaining area that leads to a grassy spot for children and pets to play.

The formal living area has a wet bar and seating while a log fireplace is the centrepiece of the formal living room.

Landscaped gardens provide a sense of ambience throughout the property.

The property is being marketing with an expressions of interest campaign closing June 1, 2020.

The property is on wide water.